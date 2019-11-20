XFL’s Los Angeles franchise to hold minicamp in Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Wildcats announced Tuesday that the team would hold its inaugural minicamp in Las Vegas from Dec. 4 to 19 at UNLV.

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck is shown on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The XFL is coming back to Las Vegas for its 2020 reincarnation.

The Los Angeles Wildcats announced Tuesday that the team would hold its inaugural minicamp in Las Vegas.

With the city now slated to become an NFL market, Las Vegas was not selected as home to an XFL franchise.

The Wildcats will train from Dec. 4 to 19 at UNLV.

Former UNLV quarterback, linebacker and special teamer Johnny Stanton was selected by the Wildcats in the XFL draft and is expected to participate. Los Angeles is led by quarterback Luis Perez and coached by Winston Moss, who is also the team’s general manager.

The season will begin in February. It is a relaunch of a 2001 league that lasted one season and featured the Las Vegas Outlaws.

