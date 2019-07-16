ESPN releases promo for Golden Knights’ ‘My Wish’ segment
The teaser for the SportsCenter clip shows Doron Coldwell, a 13-year-old Las Vegas who’s battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma, practicing and fist-bumping with the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights fans should be ready to have their heartstrings tugged based on a promo for an ESPN “My Wish” segment airing Wednesday.
The teaser for the SportsCenter clip shows Doron Coldwell, a 13-year-old Las Vegas who’s battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma, practicing and fist-bumping with the Knights.
Coldwell got to replace Fleury in net for a day as part of the series, which was created in 2006 through a partnership between ESPN and Make-A-Wish. The segment will re-air as part of a one-hour “My Wish” special on Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. on KTNV-13.
The Knights previously hosted two Make-A-Wish kids in February that Fleury spent time with.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.