Golden Knights, Aces’ A’ja Wilson nominated for ESPY awards

With the NHL Awards Wednesday night, the Golden Knights hope to take home some hardware. Now, they’re nominated for even more awards.

A composite photo of Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22). Las Vegas Review-Journal

Now, they’re nominated for even more awards.

The Knights notched three nominations for The 2018 ESPYS: one team and two individual.

The team was nominated for Best Moment after defeating the Winnipeg Jets to win the Western Conference Final and advance to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season. The two individual nominations were for center William Karlsson for Best Play and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for Best NHL Player.

Karlsson’s nomination stemmed from his between-the-legs shorthanded goal against San Jose on March 31. Fleury’s was for his play through the first three rounds of the playoffs which saw him go 12-03 and post four shutouts.

Aces center A’ja Wilson is nominated for Best College Athlete for her time with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Wilson was drafted no. 1 overall by the Aces in April.

Fans can cast their ESPY votes online. The winners will be announced July 18 on ABC (KTNV 13) at 5 p.m.

Golden Knights beat writer Steve Carp contributed to this report. Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.