Golden Knights’ Chance to be made into Funko Pop! figure
If you’re looking for a way to add to your Golden Knights collection, now is your Chance.
Funko announced Thursday a new batch of NHL mascots who will forever be immortalized as a Pop! figure, including Knights mascot, Chance.
Five additional mascots will be included in the new collection:
— Gritty, Philadelphia Flyers
— Tommy Hawk, Chicago Blackhawks
— NJ Devil, New Jersey Devils
— Blades, Boston Bruins
No official release date has been set.
