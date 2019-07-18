Golden Knights’ Chance to be made into Funko Pop! figure

Funko announced on Thursday a new batch of NHL mascots that will forever be immortalized as a Pop! figure, including Knights mascot, Chance.

Golden Knights mascot Chance Funko Pop! figure (Funko)

If you’re looking for a way to add to your Golden Knights collection, now is your Chance.

Funko announced Thursday a new batch of NHL mascots who will forever be immortalized as a Pop! figure, including Knights mascot, Chance.

Five additional mascots will be included in the new collection:

— Gritty, Philadelphia Flyers

— Tommy Hawk, Chicago Blackhawks

— NJ Devil, New Jersey Devils

— Blades, Boston Bruins

No official release date has been set.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.