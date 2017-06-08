Vegas Golden Knights make Mike Kelly first assistant coach hire

Florida Panthers head coach Gerald Gallant, top left, and assistant coach Mike Kelly, top right, direct their players during a timeout against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Senators 3-2. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Florida Panthers right wing Teddy Purcell, left, talks with assistant coach Mike Kelly during a practice session, Tuesday, April 12, 2016, at the Panthers' practice facility in Coral Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers assistant coach Mike Kelly is shown during a practice session, Tuesday, April 12, 2016, at the Panthers' practice facility in Coral Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant turned to an old friend for the first hire of his staff.

The team announced Thursday that Mike Kelly has been hired as an assistant coach, reuniting he and Gallant from earlier this season when the two were with the Florida Panthers. They also worked together in junior hockey with the Saint John Sea Dogs.

“I am very excited to be working with Mike again,” Gallant said. “We enjoyed success in both Florida and Saint John and I am eager to bring that success to the Golden Knights. Mike is a great guy with a wealth of hockey knowledge and I couldn’t be happier with the decision to bring him to Las Vegas.”

Kelly joins the Golden Knights after serving under Gallant with the Panthers from 2014-17. In that time Kelly helped guide the Panthers to a record of 120-91-35 and a first-place finish in the NHL Atlantic Division in the 2015-16 season.

Prior to working with the Panthers, Kelly spent four seasons with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. There he served as head coach and general manager (2012-14) and director of hockey operations/associate head coach under Gallant (2010-12). He helped lead the Sea Dogs to three first-place finishes, three league final appearances, two QMJHL championships (2011 and 2012) and one Memorial Cup (2011).

