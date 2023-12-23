3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Final rematch ends with fireworks

The Golden Knights lost to the Florida Panthers on Saturday in a Stanley Cup Final rematch. They ended their three-game road trip without a point.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14), Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues (17) and Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers center Kevin Stenlund (82) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) go for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) is caught by Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (30) defends the goal against Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues, center, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) skates with the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (30) defends the goal against Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) is congratulated after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Florida Panthers exacted a modicum of revenge for their Stanley Cup Final loss with a 4-2 win over the Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

It may not have been enough for them.

The Panthers were still in a fighting mood as the final seconds ticked down on their victory in Sunrise, Florida. Right wing Matthew Tkachuk took a late run at defenseman Alex Pietrangelo that led to an on-ice scrum. Officials dished out five different misconduct penalties at the final horn. Pietrangelo and center William Karlsson earned them for the Knights, while Tkachuk, center Sam Bennett and defenseman Aaron Ekblad were penalized on the Panthers’ side.

“Everyone knows we were the two teams in the final last year,” defenseman Alec Martinez said. “You anticipated an emotional matchup and that’s what we got.”

That emotion pushed Florida (19-12-2) over the finish line for a victory.

The Knights (21-9-5) had an awful first period but didn’t concede a goal. They settled down in the second and the game went to the third tied 2-2.

The Panthers took control with a power-play goal from left wing Carter Verhaeghe 6:10 into the final frame. Right wing Sam Reinhart scored again on the man advantage 1:59 later to put Florida up 4-2.

“In the second we had some pretty good spurts of hockey,” captain Mark Stone said. “But we didn’t get the kills we needed in the third.”

The Knights wanted the win to avoid getting swept on their three-game road trip. But the Panthers played like they needed it more.

“I’m sure they were looking to win this game,” Stone said. “Probably had it circled on the calendar for a while. I’m sure they have a bitter taste in their mouth from what transpired last June and we just didn’t match their intensity.”

The Knights will have three days to lick their wounds thanks to the NHL’s holiday break. Their next game is on the road against Anaheim on Wednesday.

Coach Bruce Cassidy will spend quite a bit of his time off figuring out how his team can stop the bleeding on defense.

The Knights have allowed at least four goals in six of their last seven games. They’ve surrendered multiple power-play goals in all three games this road trip with top two goaltenders Adin Hill and Logan Thompson hurt.

“Keeping the puck out of the net, penalty kill, goaltending,” Cassidy said. “Whatever you want to call it, you can wrap it all into all those elements. We’re actually scoring some goals, just not enough to overcome some of the mistakes we’re making to keep it out of our own net.”

Stone and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev each scored for the Knights.

Center Jack Eichel had his franchise-record 12-game point streak snapped.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Slow start

Defenseman Nic Hague cleared the puck on the penalty kill 12:53 into the first period. It made its way to Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky from 183 feet away.

That was the Knights’ first shot on goal. They set a franchise record for the longest stretch to start a game without one.

The Knights were outshot 20-3 overall in the first period but someone escaped with the score 0-0.

“The first 20 minutes was probably our worst of the year, to be honest with you,” Cassidy said. “I expected Florida to come out (well) after the way their year ended last year.”

2. Under a barrage

Florida didn’t slow down when the Knights started to generate chances.

The Panthers finished with 42 shots on goal. That’s the most the Knights have allowed to an opponent this season.

Florida’s power play did a lot of the damage. The Panthers had 15 shots on six power-play opportunities. Those are the most shots the Knights have surrendered on the penalty kill in a single game in franchise history.

3. Home for the holidays

Martinez said the next three days will be important for recovery as the Knights take time away from the rink.

“Guys have played a lot of hockey as of late, a lot of time on the road, which can be taxing,” Martinez said. “It’s no excuse, it’s just the way the schedule goes. But guys can get back home, spend time with their families and get away from the game a bit to enjoy the holidays.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.