3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Special teams strike in Chicago

The Golden Knights continued to dominate on the road by defeating the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) watches his shot score past Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev (23) Jack Johnson (8) and goaltender Arvid Soderblom during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks' MacKenzie Entwistle (58) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom (40) makes a pad save on a backhand shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn (15) as Jack Johnson (8) also defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter is attended to on the ice after getting checked by Chicago Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Referee Tom Chmielewski (18) drops the puck for the opening face-off between Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Chicago Blackhawks' Max Domi during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks' Max Domi (13) takes a shot on goal as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson and defenseman Daniil Miromanov defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson makes a glove save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks' Max Domi (13) as Daniil Miromanov watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) clears the loose puck away from Chicago Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty (24) as Daniil Miromanov watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou (89) pressures Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, celebrates his goal with William Karlsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson makes a glove save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ben Hutton (17) knocked down an airborne puck as Brayden Pachal watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) and Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev collide in front of the Golden Knights bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. The Golden Knights won 4-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson deflects a shot above the net with his glove during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. The Golden Knights won 4-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) Alec Martinez, and Brayden Pachal celebrate the team's 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks after an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh watches his shot score past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson as Brayden Pachal also defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. The Golden Knights won 4-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) knocks the puck away from the goal with is glove hand during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. The Golden Knights won 4-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson deflects a shot above the net with his glove during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. The Golden Knights won 4-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

There were five Chicago Blackhawks skaters on the ice. None of them was near Reilly Smith.

The Golden Knights left wing was unmarked on the edge of the right circle when center William Karlsson won a puck battle along the boards on a penalty kill. There was no one to bother Smith’s shot after Karlsson sent him a pass. No one to throw off his one-timer that put the Knights up 2-0 only 3:56 into the second period.

The team’s NHL-leading 14th road win wasn’t its best of the season. There were lulls throughout the Knights’ 4-1 victory Thursday at United Center.

The Knights were still plenty good enough to take advantage of the opportunities given to them by a Chicago team with the fewest points in the NHL. The win gave the Knights a sweep of their two-game road trip after defeating Winnipeg 6-5 on Tuesday.

“Well, they’re never perfect,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s an imperfect league. We’re still trying to build our game like every team in the league.”

The Knights (22-9-1), playing short-handed with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo away from the team for personal reasons and centers Jack Eichel and Brett Howden and defensemen Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud hurt, leaned on their special teams for their sixth win in their last seven road games.

Center Chandler Stephenson buried a pass from captain Mark Stone for a power-play goal 5:19 into the game. It was the eighth time the Knights have scored on the man advantage in their last eight games.

Smith’s NHL-leading fourth short-handed goal, scored against a five-forward setup by Chicago (7-17-4), extended the lead. Only the Minnesota Wild (six) and the Knights (five) have more short-handed goals than Smith has on his own.

Right wing Phil Kessel scored 8:08 into the third period to extend the lead to 3-0 around the same time his sister Amanda Kessel scored in a U.S.-Canada rivalry series game at the Dollar Loan Center. The rest of the game, which had zero TV timeouts in the final frame, zoomed by.

Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson lost his shutout bid with 3:54 remaining on a goal by right wing Taylor Raddysh. Smith sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 30 seconds left. His two-goal game gave him 14 this season, tied for the lead on the Knights with linemate Jonathan Marchessault.

“A good team effort,” Smith said. “Everyone came back (on defense). Everyone was blocking shots. That’s a big one for us.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Stephenson off schneid

Stephenson ended a difficult streak Thursday.

His first-period goal was his first since Nov. 10. He hadn’t scored a goal in his previous 16 games, though he did have 12 assists in that span.

A move back to center with Eichel nursing a lower-body injury seems to have sparked Stephenson’s game. He has a goal and five assists his last three games with Eichel out.

2. Thompson bounces back

Chicago is likely sick of seeing Thompson.

The rookie, coming off back-to-back losses for the second time this season, almost got his second shutout against the Blackhawks after blanking them in his team’s home opener Oct. 13. Thompson made 23 saves for his 14th win, tied for the third-most in the NHL.

The 25-year-old improved to 3-0-1 against Chicago, with eight goals allowed in four starts.

”They had a lot of good chances (in the third period),” Smith said. “(Thompson) did an awesome job being able to find pucks and keep them out.”

3. Cotter exits early

The Knights’ injuries woes kept piling up Thursday.

Rookie left wing Paul Cotter was hit by Chicago defenseman Jarred Tinordi at the offensive blue line with 4:58 left in the second period. Cotter was shaken up and didn’t return. Cassidy said Cotter had an upper-body injury after the game.

“I can’t tell you right now how long he’ll be out, if at all,” Cassidy said. “He didn’t come back, so that’s never a good sign.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.