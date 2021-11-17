3rd Golden Knights forward this week enters COVID protocol

Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Also, the Knights claimed forward Adam Brooks off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens.

For the third consecutive day, a Golden Knights forward entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Michael Amadio was unavailable Wednesday for the team’s optional practice at City National Arena because of the league protocol, the team said.

Amadio joins William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault in the COVID protocol, each of whom entered this week. Forward Adam Brooks was claimed off waivers before Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights close out their homestand Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Any positive test result gives cause for concern, but at this point in time, I wouldn’t characterize it as a significant concern,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email to the Review-Journal. “And, there is no thought being given currently to disrupting the Vegas schedule going forward.”

The Knights had their activities paused in January when three members of the coaching staff and two players were placed in protocol. Forward Mattias Janmark tested positive the day before the start of this season.

But the latest round of COVID-related absences are more concerning if it indicates the Knights are trying to contain an outbreak in the locker room.

“Our problems are small when you look at it,” coach Pete DeBoer said after Tuesday’s morning skate. “There’s bigger problems out there than what we’re dealing with. We’ll deal with them and try to keep moving forward.”

All members of the Knights are vaccinated for COVID-19 and traveled with the team to Canada two weeks ago. That included a game at Ottawa on Nov. 4.

The Senators have 10 players in COVID protocol. The league announced Monday it was postponing three of the team’s games this week.

The Red Wings are dealing with their own coronavirus concerns before Thursday’s season-series finale with the Knights. Forward Dylan Larkin was pulled from the game against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday after the second period because of COVID protocol.

Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is the lone NHL player who hasn’t been vaccinated.

“Again, I don’t want to keep referencing the Ottawa situation. That’s terrifying. They’ve been in the middle of that,” DeBoer said Tuesday. “We went there, I think it’s two weeks ago now? That’s kind of when it started, and it’s been nonstop with no end in sight.

“That’s worst-case scenario. We went through there, that was the beginning of it. Nick Holden spent time with our team, had dinner with guys. That’s how something like that starts. It’s that innocent. You just don’t know.”

Amadio has no points in seven appearances with the Knights after he was claimed off waivers Oct. 30.

The team canceled media availability after Amadio entered the protocol, meaning there was no update on defenseman Shea Theodore. He left Tuesday’s loss to Carolina in the third period after he caught an edge and crashed the side of his head into the boards.

Forward Evgenii Dadonov was not one of the participants at Wednesday’s optional skate after he was bloodied from a high stick late in the third period Tuesday.

Brooks, 25, appeared in four games with the Montreal Canadiens and had one assist after being claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 11. He was a fourth-round pick by Toronto in 2016 and has four goals and nine points in 22 career NHL games.

Brooks helped the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League win the Calder Cup in 2018 and was a prolific scorer in junior. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native posted 250 points (81 goals, 169 assists) combined in his final two seasons with Regina of the Western Hockey League.

