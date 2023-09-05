68°F
Golden Knights

A who’s who of celebs who cranked the siren at Knights games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Usher cranks the siren to kick off the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semi ...
Usher cranks the siren to kick off the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series between the Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The anthem is sung, the players are on the ice and the Golden Knight has maintained his undefeated record in his pregame sword fight.

There’s only one thing left to do before the puck is dropped at T-Mobile Arena. The crowd needs one last burst of energy from a special guest ready to get the building as loud as possible.

Cranking the rally siren before a Golden Knights game, or during the first or second intermission, has become almost a right of passage for local celebrities. Athletes, entertainers and more have made an appearance to get fans excited for the game at hand.

Here are some of the more notable guests the Knights have had over the years, with more almost certainly on the way as the team prepares to defend its Stanley Cup championship:

The Raiders

There’s been plenty of synergy between the Knights and the Raiders since the latter moved to town.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby gave the siren a spin before the Knights’ Game 4 win against the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the playoffs June 6, 2021.

He’s not the only member of his team to do it. Coach Josh McDaniels, kicker Daniel Carlson, members of the offensive line, former quarterback Derek Carr, former general manager Mike Mayock, former linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue have also appeared before games at T-Mobile Arena.

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was given an opportunity as well to promote the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Aces

The defending WNBA champions have been frequent guests at T-Mobile Arena, just as members of the Knights often sit courtside at Michelob Ultra Arena.

A’ja Wilson sounded the siren before round two of the playoffs this year against the Edmonton Oilers. Other players who have done it include Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.

UNLV coaches

Just about every hire UNLV makes in one of its major sports gets their chance to make an introduction at T-Mobile Arena.

Football coach Barry Odom was the latest to do it before a game against the Panthers on Jan. 12. But men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger, women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque and former football coach Marcus Arroyo have all tried their hand as well.

UFC fighters

The list of UFC stars who have shown up to jazz up the crowd is an intimidating one.

Francis Ngannou, Chuck Liddell, Chris Weidman, Aljamain Sterling and Forrest Griffin are among those who have shown up to watch a different sport that involves fighting.

Strip headliners

Artists, magicians and all other sorts that call the Las Vegas Strip home have come to T-Mobile Arena to support a different kind of entertainment.

Those that made the trek over to the rink include Usher, Shania Twain, Criss Angel, Donny and Marie Osmond and the Blue Man Group.

50 Cent

The rapper is going to be a great trivia question answer for Las Vegas sports fans in future years. Who sounded the siren the night the Knights won the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history?

It was 50 Cent who got the crowd going that game, leading to an evening no one will forget anytime soon.

Mark Wahlberg

The actor was another famous name that showed up during the postseason, helping the Knights out during the second intermission of Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.

It seemed to work. The Knights rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win 3-2 in overtime after Wahlberg’s efforts.

Kurt Busch

The longtime NASCAR driver and Las Vegas native showed up before the Knights’ 3-2 shootout loss to Boston on Feb. 20, 2019.

Busch started a little slow but got the siren up to top speed before long.

James Holzhauer

Any list is incomplete without the famous “Jeopardy!” contestant/Knights fans.

Holzhauer, who made several references to the team during his appearances on various versions of the famous trivia show, sounded the siren in 2019 and also appeared on the jumbotron during Game 2 of the Western Conference Final this season.

“Back to the Future” stars

Great Scott! The Knight have had both Marty McFly and Doc Brown attend their games. Stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd have each appeared at a game at T-Mobile Arena to do the siren.

Wayne Newton and Lil Jon

Here’s a duo that likely would not have come together if not for the Knights.

“Mr. Las Vegas” and the “Turn Down For What” artist have collaborated through the team, working on a version of “Viva Las Vegas” celebrating the club’s gold jerseys in 2020.

Jim Belushi

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and “According to Jim” star — as well as John’s younger brother — made an appearance before the Knights’ 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 20, 2021.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

