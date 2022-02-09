Alex Pietrangelo gets 500th career point in Golden Knights’ win
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo recorded his 500th career NHL point with a goal in the second period, and the Golden Knights routed the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo recorded his 500th career NHL point with a goal in the second period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Goalie Laurent Brossoit started in the first of back-to-back games and recorded his third career shutout.
The Knights shook off the rust in their first game after the All-Star break and scored three goals on their first nine shots en route to their ninth win in the past 11 road games (9-1-1).
Pietrangelo put away a feed from Jonathan Marchessault to give the Knights a 3-0 lead. He is the 13th active defenseman to reach the 500-point milestone.
Brett Howden scored midway through the first period, and William Karlsson added a short-handed goal to help the Knights move 10 points ahead of the Oilers in the Pacific Division in the standings.
Edmonton, which has four games in hand on the Knights, saw its six-game point streak end.
Howden has goals in four straight appearances to go with a five-game point streak (4-3-7). His eight goals are one shy of his career high set in 2019-20 with the New York Rangers.
Karlsson tallied the Knights’ league-best eighth short-handed goal with 3:05 remaining in the first period when he finished off a two-on-none with Reilly Smith.
Smith added a goal 15 seconds into the third period for his second point.
The Knights had three players back in the lineup with center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Dylan Coghlan cleared from COVID-19 protocol after missing the past two games. Defenseman Nic Hague also returned after he’s been in and out since Dec. 21.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.
Game day
Who: Golden Knights at Flames
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta
TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Off