Alex Pietrangelo gets 500th career point in Golden Knights’ win

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) battles for the puck with Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) and Connor McDavid (97) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) scores on Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55), William Carrier (28) and Brett Howden (21) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) and Edmonton Oilers Tyson Barrie (22) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) and Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (75) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) is checked by Edmonton Oilers William Lagesson (84) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ben Hutton (17) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) gets rid of the puck as Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) comes in for a hit during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo recorded his 500th career NHL point with a goal in the second period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Goalie Laurent Brossoit started in the first of back-to-back games and recorded his third career shutout.

The Knights shook off the rust in their first game after the All-Star break and scored three goals on their first nine shots en route to their ninth win in the past 11 road games (9-1-1).

Pietrangelo put away a feed from Jonathan Marchessault to give the Knights a 3-0 lead. He is the 13th active defenseman to reach the 500-point milestone.

Brett Howden scored midway through the first period, and William Karlsson added a short-handed goal to help the Knights move 10 points ahead of the Oilers in the Pacific Division in the standings.

Edmonton, which has four games in hand on the Knights, saw its six-game point streak end.

Howden has goals in four straight appearances to go with a five-game point streak (4-3-7). His eight goals are one shy of his career high set in 2019-20 with the New York Rangers.

Karlsson tallied the Knights’ league-best eighth short-handed goal with 3:05 remaining in the first period when he finished off a two-on-none with Reilly Smith.

Smith added a goal 15 seconds into the third period for his second point.

The Knights had three players back in the lineup with center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Dylan Coghlan cleared from COVID-19 protocol after missing the past two games. Defenseman Nic Hague also returned after he’s been in and out since Dec. 21.

