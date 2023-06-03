Bark-Andre Furry, beloved Golden Knights furry friend, dies

The Jack Russell terrier, named for the former Golden Knights goaltender, has passed away.

Bark-Andre Furry poses on the red carpet ahead of the NHL Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel in June 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) meets Bark Andre-Furry, a Jack Russell terrier, and his owner, Rick Williams, after practice at City National Arena in May 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bark-Andre Furry and his owner, Rick Williams, say hello to 3-year-old Griffin Schwarz of Las Vegas at City National Arena in May 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bark-Andre Furry, left, and his brother Deke-Henri Furry bite on a stuffed shark at T-Mobile Arena in October 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bark-Andre Furry stands by a shark toy at T-Mobile Arena in April 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bark-Andre Furry makes an appearance on the Centennial Bowl II lot in Las Vegas in January 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Goldstein, with NBC Sports Radio, tries to interview Bark Andre-Furry during practice at City National Arena in May 2018 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When the Vegas Golden Knights emerged as a team that could win the Stanley Cup in its first season in 2018, so too did a small furry fan named Bark-Andre Furry.

Bark, the Jack Russell terrier named for the former Vegas Golden Knights goalie who captured the hearts of locals across the city, passed away Friday.

Bark’s owners announced Friday on Twitter that he was 14 years old.

Bark, named for former Knights goaltender Marc-André Fleury, became a permanent fixture of the fan base after the team’s historic Stanley Cup run in 2018.

As the team grew, so did Bark’s following. His Twitter @BarkAndreFurry has over 15,000 followers, while his Instagram account under the same handle has over 26,000 followers.

Bark was a permanent fixture at Knights games and practices, even meeting his namesake in 2018 and receiving a shoutout from the NHL’s Instagram account.

Prominent local accounts and restaurants such as Las Vegas Locally and Jessie Rae’s BBQ paid condolences to Bark on Twitter Friday, with one fan saying, “My thoughts and prayers are with Bark’s family, the Golden Knights, and all the lives whom Bark was able to bring smiles and joy to!”

So very sorry to hear about Bark's passing 😔 Sending along my most sincere sympathies and condolences during this very difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with Bark's family, the Golden Knights, and all the lives whom Bark was able to bring smiles and joy to! 🙏🏻 — Joe (@ChiSportsFanJoe) June 3, 2023

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or at 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.