Battle for Vegas softball game returns with new Knights captain

The Golden Knights’ annual softball game against the Raiders will return this year, with a new captain replacing Reilly Smith.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby shakes hands with Golden Knights center Jack Eichel during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Battle for Vegas charity softball game will return July 13 at Las Vegas Ballpark under new leadership.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel will take over as captain for his team’s annual showdown with the Raiders. He replaces left wing Reilly Smith, who helped get the event started in 2019 but was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June. The game has raised more than $850,000 for local charities.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. July 13. There will be a home run derby at 7, and the game will begin at 8. Fireworks will take place afterward.

Proceeds will be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale soon.

The rosters for both sides have yet to be announced.

