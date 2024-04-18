Battle for Vegas softball game returns with new Knights captain
The Golden Knights’ annual softball game against the Raiders will return this year, with a new captain replacing Reilly Smith.
The Battle for Vegas charity softball game will return July 13 at Las Vegas Ballpark under new leadership.
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel will take over as captain for his team’s annual showdown with the Raiders. He replaces left wing Reilly Smith, who helped get the event started in 2019 but was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June. The game has raised more than $850,000 for local charities.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. July 13. There will be a home run derby at 7, and the game will begin at 8. Fireworks will take place afterward.
Proceeds will be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale soon.
The rosters for both sides have yet to be announced.
