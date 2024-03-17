Big third period propels Knights to win over Devils

The Golden Knights had to rally from a goal down, but defeated the New Jersey Devils for their third win in four games.

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and New Jersey Devils defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) race after the puck during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) andNew Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) race after the puck during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates out of the net area as the Golden Knights fail to make a goal during the first period of an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) shuffles the puck across the ice during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) smiles at a teammate during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) waits for the puck to drop during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A Golden Knights fan cheers as it is announced that a potential goal made by the New Jersey Devils would not count during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A young Golden Knights fan dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day cheers for her team during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) eyes the puck during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) spits out his water during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) and New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (28) fight to race after the puck during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) eyes the puck as it nears the net during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) watches for the puck during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates towards the puck as New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Nosek (92) shuffles it during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) and Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) race for the puck during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) hits the puck to a teammate during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) tries to free the puck from a group of players during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Golden Knights scored three times in the third period for a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Left wing William Carrier scored for the first time since returning to the lineup, and center Jack Eichel broke a 1-1 tie with 8:54 remaining. Defenseman Noah Hanifin had assists on both goals.

Center William Karlsson added an empty-netter.

Logan Thompson made 20 saves in his first start since March 2, giving the Knights (36-24-7) their third win in four games.

