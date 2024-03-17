Big third period propels Knights to win over Devils
The Golden Knights had to rally from a goal down, but defeated the New Jersey Devils for their third win in four games.
The Golden Knights scored three times in the third period for a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
Left wing William Carrier scored for the first time since returning to the lineup, and center Jack Eichel broke a 1-1 tie with 8:54 remaining. Defenseman Noah Hanifin had assists on both goals.
Center William Karlsson added an empty-netter.
Logan Thompson made 20 saves in his first start since March 2, giving the Knights (36-24-7) their third win in four games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
