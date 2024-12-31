Canadiens snap Knights’ 6-game winning streak on New Year’s Eve
The Golden Knights allowed three unanswered goals, two in the third period, and had their six-game winning streak end in a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
Defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin scored in the first period, but the Knights (25-9-3) didn’t score again in their first loss since Dec. 14.
Goaltender Adin Hill made 19 saves in the defeat.
