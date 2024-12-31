58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Canadiens snap Knights’ 6-game winning streak on New Year’s Eve

Montreal Canadiens players celebrate after a goal by right wing Cole Caufield during the second ...
Montreal Canadiens players celebrate after a goal by right wing Cole Caufield during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) shoots against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) shoots against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) hits the puck down ice against Vegas Golden Knights ...
Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) hits the puck down ice against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) handles the puck along the boards against ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) handles the puck along the boards against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate defenseman Zach Whitecloud's (2) goal against the Montreal C ...
The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate defenseman Zach Whitecloud's (2) goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea The ...
Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Montreal Canadiens center Alex Newhook (15) and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (7 ...
Montreal Canadiens center Alex Newhook (15) and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) greets his son during warms up before an NHL hocke ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) greets his son during warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) and Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) and Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) watches the puck fly by the goal as Montreal Ca ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) watches the puck fly by the goal as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (13), defenseman Lane Hutson (48) and left wing Jur ...
Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (13), defenseman Lane Hutson (48) and left wing Juraj Slafkovsky celebrate after Caufield's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (4 ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
More Stories
Knights’ special team adjustments paying off: ‘It’s been working so far’
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, reacts after scoring against the Calgar ...
Graney: Knights showing this month they are NHL’s best team
Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) shoots against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Il ...
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Goalie’s 1st shutout caps strong December
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar meets with members of Adam’s Place during a pra ...
Knights winger becomes leader while navigating through grief
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2024 - 2:33 pm
 

The Golden Knights allowed three unanswered goals, two in the third period, and had their six-game winning streak end in a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin scored in the first period, but the Knights (25-9-3) didn’t score again in their first loss since Dec. 14.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 19 saves in the defeat.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES