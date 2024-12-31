Canadiens snap Knights’ 6-game winning streak on New Year’s Eve

The Golden Knights allowed three unanswered goals and lost to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena to snap their six-game winning streak.

Knights winger becomes leader while navigating through grief

Graney: Knights showing this month they are NHL’s best team

Knights’ special team adjustments paying off: ‘It’s been working so far’

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (13), defenseman Lane Hutson (48) and left wing Juraj Slafkovsky celebrate after Caufield's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) watches the puck fly by the goal as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) and Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) greets his son during warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Montreal Canadiens center Alex Newhook (15) and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate defenseman Zach Whitecloud's (2) goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) handles the puck along the boards against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) hits the puck down ice against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) shoots against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Montreal Canadiens players celebrate after a goal by right wing Cole Caufield during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Golden Knights allowed three unanswered goals, two in the third period, and had their six-game winning streak end in a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin scored in the first period, but the Knights (25-9-3) didn’t score again in their first loss since Dec. 14.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 19 saves in the defeat.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.