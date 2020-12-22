Deryk Engelland begins, ends playing career in Las Vegas

Deryk Engelland started his professional hockey career in Las Vegas. More than 17 years later, he chose to end it here, too.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5), center, speaks during a ceremony honoring victims and first responders of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5) speaks before an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland is shown Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) fights New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) for the puck during the second period of their NHL hockey game on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Arizona Coyotes' Ilya Lyubushkin gets tangled up in a scuffle alongside Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland takes a swing during the home run derby at the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland gives an autograph Ryan Griffith, 9, of Henderson, as his grandfather, Ward III Councilman John Marz looks on at the Henderson Convention Center during a demolition ceremony to promote the Knights community ice arena Monday, June 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland gives an autograph to Susan Onorato of Henderson at the Henderson Convention Center before a demolition ceremony to promote the Knights community ice arena Monday, June 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland poses for a selfie with fans outside City National Arena on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Deryk Engelland of the Golden Knights, with his wife Melissa, poses on the red carpet ahead of the NHL Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) fights with Vancouver Canucks center Jay Beagle (83) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Deryk Engelland had the opportunity to be traded from the Golden Knights in February. He declined.

The defenseman also spoke to other teams in free agency this offseason but did not sign a contract or professional tryout offer.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to if I wanted to go put another jersey on or retire as a Knight,” Engelland said, “and I think that played a big factor into it.”

Engelland, whose professional playing career started in Las Vegas more than 17 years ago, announced Tuesday he was retiring after 11 NHL seasons, including the past three with the Knights.

The longtime Las Vegas resident will remain with the club and was hired as the special assistant to the owner for the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

“Deryk Engelland epitomizes what it means to be a Golden Knight. A no-ego, selfless, hardworking player who has an unwavering commitment to protecting those who are unable to protect themselves,” Knights owner Bill Foley said in a statement. “He has made an indelible mark on our city, and we are excited for this next chapter, as he stays with the Golden Knights family and continues the outstanding work he has done in our community.”

For your service on the ice. For being a hero in our community. Congratulations on your retirement and thank you Deryk Engelland for a great hockey career! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/hsQr16Kass — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 22, 2020

Fun to play with A pain to play against Deryk Engelland has always been the ultimate teammate at every step along the way #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/1QGIiCbadc — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 22, 2020

Engelland, 38, was known for his hard-nosed style and praised by former teammates with the Knights, Pittsburgh and Calgary for his selfless play.

He won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2018 and was chosen by his teammates to accept the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl when the Knights won the Western Conference championship in their inaugural season.

“It was a lot of fun playing with you,” Penguins star center Sidney Crosby said in a tribute video to Engelland. “Not so much playing against you and having to go to the front of the net.”

But Engelland’s most memorable moment came Oct. 10, 2017, when he delivered a powerful speech at the first home game following the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting. He also scored the second goal in the Knights’ 5-2 victory over Arizona at T-Mobile Arena.

“Looking back, 20 years from now it’s going to go down as probably the biggest thing in my career that I’ve ever done,” Engelland said. “It was an honor to do that.”

Engelland had a career-high 23 points in 2017-18 when the Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final and remained a key penalty killer during the team’s second season.

But Engelland’s on-ice role diminished in the second half of last season with the emergence of defenseman Zach Whitecloud, and he didn’t appear in the postseason. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said in October the Knights would not re-sign Engelland, an unrestricted free agent.

Engelland said he started contemplating retirement after the NHL season was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Spending time with his family showed Engelland what he would miss by signing elsewhere.

“The competitiveness in you always wants to keep playing and play as long as you can,” Engelland said. “With the uncertainty of this season until a week ago, it made it a little easier to make this decision.”

Engelland started his career in 2003 with the Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL and met his wife, Melissa, during that time. He spent five years fighting through the minor leagues before he made his NHL debut at age 27 with Pittsburgh in 2009.

Engelland dropped the gloves 10 times in his first 19 NHL games and solidified his reputation as a feared combatant with decisive wins over heavyweights Colton Orr and Jody Shelley in 2010.

He signed with Calgary as a free agent in 2014 before being selected by the Knights in the expansion draft.

Engelland finished his career with 30 goals, 97 assists and 579 penalty minutes in 671 games. He posted eight goals, 33 assists and 79 penalty minutes in 202 games with the Knights.

He is the only player to appear in at least 100 ECHL games, 300 American Hockey League games and 600 NHL games.

“I had to work hard for every shift I’ve gotten in the NHL,” Engelland said. “Even during the career, there’s lots of time you’d sit in the hot tub having a glass of wine with the family and just kind of sit back and (say), ‘Holy (expletive), we’ve come a long ways.’ Really appreciate everything along the way.”

In his new role, Engelland will represent the Knights and Foley at charity and community outreach events.

Engelland said he could be involved with some aspects of player development for the Silver Knights of the AHL, and TV work also is a possibility.

He also will continue to be involved with his Engelland’s Vegas Born Heroes Foundation and spend time with sons Cash and Talon.

“We’re very grateful to have started and ended here,” Engelland said. “I know the playing career is coming to an end, but I’m excited for the next chapter of my life and being a part of this organization for years to come.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.