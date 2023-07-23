Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS

Reilly Smith, one of the original Golden Knights, was honored at the Battle For Vegas charity softball event Saturday after being recently traded to Pittsburgh.

Melissa Smith, Reilly Smith and daughter Isla Smith take in a tribute for former the Golden Knight, who was recently traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. Smith organizes the event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights’ Reilly Smith plays catch before the Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. Smith, who was recently trades to the Pittsburgh Penguins, organizes the annual event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Twins Alex Kheel, center, and Ezra Kheel, right, both 7, have footballs signed by Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former Golden Knight Reilly Smith speaks to the press before the Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. Smith, who was recently trades to the Pittsburgh Penguins, organizes the annual event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby signs autographs for fans before the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders punter A.J. Cole III, left, and kicker Daniel Carlson celebrate after Carlson’s turn in the home run derby before the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans watch the home run derby before the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game between the Golden Knights and the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former Golden Knights Dylan Coghlan (52) and Reilly Smith, second from left, celebrate after Coghlan’s turn in the home run derby before the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights manual therapist Raul Dorantes (99) celebrates with defenseman Keegan Kolesar after his turn in the home run derby before the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Airforce jets fly over Las Vegas Ballpark during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game between the Golden Knights and the Raiders on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans go wild for former Golden Knight Reilly Smith after he received a tribute during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby misses the out while Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague makes it safely to first base during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after winning the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fireworks erupt at Las Vegas Ballpark after the Golden Knights won the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bat dog Finn practices his task while the Raiderettes perform in the background during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby shakes hands with Golden Knights center Jack Eichel during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs flips after scoring a home run during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, left, and cornerback Nate Hobbs celebrate after Hobbs scored a home run during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby bats against the Golden Knights during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders player Alex Bars gestures after catching his second foul ball for an out during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill bats against the Raiders during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson and Raiders punter A.J. Cole III laugh at third base during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao bats against the Golden Knights during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is confused as Raiders punter A.J. Cole III does pushups after making it to first base during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Isla Smith, daughter of Reilly Smith, former Golden Knight and event organizer, takes steps on the field during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel slaps hands with former Golden Knight Reilly Smith after he scored during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former Golden Knights Ryan Reaves and Dylan Coghlan slap hands during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former Golden Knight and event organizer Reilly Smith hits a home run during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former Golden Knight and event organizer Reilly Smith celebrates after scoring a home run during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson bends back but misses a catch during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans paid tribute to former Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith at the Battle For Vegas charity softball event Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Smith, one of the original Knights, was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins shortly after the Knights won their first Stanley Cup in June.

Smith was joined on the field Saturday by his wife, Melissa, and daughter, Isla, to receive cheers from the fans. He is the longtime organizer of the event, which features players from the Knights and Raiders.

Team Reilly, captained by Smith, defeated Team Maxx, captained by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, 22-21.

Smith hit two home runs in the victory. Former Oakland Athletics outfielder Terrence Long hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.