Golden Knights

Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS

Sights and sounds from 2023 Battle For Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2023 - 11:26 pm
 
Updated July 22, 2023 - 11:53 pm
Melissa Smith, Reilly Smith and daughter Isla Smith take in a tribute for former the Golden Kni ...
Melissa Smith, Reilly Smith and daughter Isla Smith take in a tribute for former the Golden Knight, who was recently traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. Smith organizes the event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights’ Reilly Smith plays catch before the Battle for Vegas charity softball ga ...
Golden Knights’ Reilly Smith plays catch before the Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. Smith, who was recently trades to the Pittsburgh Penguins, organizes the annual event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Twins Alex Kheel, center, and Ezra Kheel, right, both 7, have footballs signed by Raiders safet ...
Twins Alex Kheel, center, and Ezra Kheel, right, both 7, have footballs signed by Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Former Golden Knight Reilly Smith speaks to the press before the Battle for Vegas charity softb ...
Former Golden Knight Reilly Smith speaks to the press before the Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. Smith, who was recently trades to the Pittsburgh Penguins, organizes the annual event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby signs autographs for fans before the annual Battle for Vegas ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby signs autographs for fans before the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raiders punter A.J. Cole III, left, and kicker Daniel Carlson celebrate after Carlson’s ...
Raiders punter A.J. Cole III, left, and kicker Daniel Carlson celebrate after Carlson’s turn in the home run derby before the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans watch the home run derby before the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game between ...
Fans watch the home run derby before the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game between the Golden Knights and the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Former Golden Knights Dylan Coghlan (52) and Reilly Smith, second from left, celebrate after Co ...
Former Golden Knights Dylan Coghlan (52) and Reilly Smith, second from left, celebrate after Coghlan’s turn in the home run derby before the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights manual therapist Raul Dorantes (99) celebrates with defenseman Keegan Kolesar af ...
Golden Knights manual therapist Raul Dorantes (99) celebrates with defenseman Keegan Kolesar after his turn in the home run derby before the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Airforce jets fly over Las Vegas Ballpark during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball g ...
Airforce jets fly over Las Vegas Ballpark during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game between the Golden Knights and the Raiders on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans go wild for former Golden Knight Reilly Smith after he received a tribute during the annua ...
Fans go wild for former Golden Knight Reilly Smith after he received a tribute during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby misses the out while Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby misses the out while Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague makes it safely to first base during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate after winning the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game ag ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after winning the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fireworks erupt at Las Vegas Ballpark after the Golden Knights won the annual Battle for Vegas ...
Fireworks erupt at Las Vegas Ballpark after the Golden Knights won the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bat dog Finn practices his task while the Raiderettes perform in the background during the annu ...
Bat dog Finn practices his task while the Raiderettes perform in the background during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby shakes hands with Golden Knights center Jack Eichel during th ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby shakes hands with Golden Knights center Jack Eichel during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs flips after scoring a home run during the annual Battle for Vegas ...
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs flips after scoring a home run during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, left, and cornerback Nate Hobbs celebrate after Hobbs scored ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, left, and cornerback Nate Hobbs celebrate after Hobbs scored a home run during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby bats against the Golden Knights during the annual Battle for ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby bats against the Golden Knights during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raiders player Alex Bars gestures after catching his second foul ball for an out during the ann ...
Raiders player Alex Bars gestures after catching his second foul ball for an out during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill bats against the Raiders during the annual Battle for Vegas ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill bats against the Raiders during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson and Raiders punter A.J. Cole III laugh at third base d ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson and Raiders punter A.J. Cole III laugh at third base during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao bats against the Golden Knights during the annual Battle for Veg ...
Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao bats against the Golden Knights during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is confused as Raiders punter A.J. Cole III does pushu ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is confused as Raiders punter A.J. Cole III does pushups after making it to first base during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Isla Smith, daughter of Reilly Smith, former Golden Knight and event organizer, takes steps on ...
Isla Smith, daughter of Reilly Smith, former Golden Knight and event organizer, takes steps on the field during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel slaps hands with former Golden Knight Reilly Smith after he s ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel slaps hands with former Golden Knight Reilly Smith after he scored during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Former Golden Knights Ryan Reaves and Dylan Coghlan slap hands during the annual Battle for Veg ...
Former Golden Knights Ryan Reaves and Dylan Coghlan slap hands during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Former Golden Knight and event organizer Reilly Smith hits a home run during the annual Battle ...
Former Golden Knight and event organizer Reilly Smith hits a home run during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Former Golden Knight and event organizer Reilly Smith celebrates after scoring a home run durin ...
Former Golden Knight and event organizer Reilly Smith celebrates after scoring a home run during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Raiders at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson bends back but misses a catch during the annual Battle for Vegas ...
Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson bends back but misses a catch during the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game against the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans paid tribute to former Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith at the Battle For Vegas charity softball event Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Smith, one of the original Knights, was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins shortly after the Knights won their first Stanley Cup in June.

Smith was joined on the field Saturday by his wife, Melissa, and daughter, Isla, to receive cheers from the fans. He is the longtime organizer of the event, which features players from the Knights and Raiders.

Team Reilly, captained by Smith, defeated Team Maxx, captained by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, 22-21.

Smith hit two home runs in the victory. Former Oakland Athletics outfielder Terrence Long hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.

THE LATEST
Henderson Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson celebrates after assisting on a goal during an ...
Silver Knights’ 2023-24 schedule released
By / RJ

The Silver Knights will play their first game under new coach Ryan Craig on Oct. 13 against the Iowa Wild. The full 72-game schedule for 2023-24 has been released.

