Feeling the Blues: Knights fall in shootout despite late rally
The Golden Knights extended their losing streak to four games Monday by falling to the St. Louis Blues in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights rallied from two goals down to force a shootout against the St. Louis Blues on Monday at T-Mobile Arena, but fell 5-4 to extend their losing streak to four games.
Center Jack Eichel and right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored in the final 3:10 of regulation for the Knights. That erased a 4-2 Blues lead and sent the two teams to overtime.
Center Tomas Hertl and left wing Brett Howden also scored for the Knights (29-14-4), who lost the shootout 2-1. Goaltender Adin Hill finished with 24 saves.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
