Feeling the Blues: Knights fall in shootout despite late rally

The Golden Knights extended their losing streak to four games Monday by falling to the St. Louis Blues in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and St. Louis Blues defenseman Ryan Suter (22) chase down the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to pass the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) breaks up a shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27), defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and right wing Alexander Holtz (26) celebrate after a goal by center Brett Howden (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The St. Louis Blues celebrate left wing Nathan Walker's, center, goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) and Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops the puck against St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl, second right, celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The St. Louis Blues celebrate after a goal by defenseman Cam Fowler (17) against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) shoots from between his legs against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Golden Knights rallied from two goals down to force a shootout against the St. Louis Blues on Monday at T-Mobile Arena, but fell 5-4 to extend their losing streak to four games.

Center Jack Eichel and right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored in the final 3:10 of regulation for the Knights. That erased a 4-2 Blues lead and sent the two teams to overtime.

Center Tomas Hertl and left wing Brett Howden also scored for the Knights (29-14-4), who lost the shootout 2-1. Goaltender Adin Hill finished with 24 saves.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

