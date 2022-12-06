Former UMC patients join Golden Knights at ‘player’ event — PHOTOS

About 20 former patients from UMC Children’s Hospital became “players” for the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday during a special “Player for a Day” event at City National Arena in Las Vegas.

Former UMC Children's Hospital patient Nanea Castillo, 5, shoots a puck with the help of Operations Manager Harrison Luce during a Vegas Golden Knights "Player for a Day" event at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Trinity Jacaruso, 5, left, leads former UMC Children's Hospital patients onto the ice during a Vegas Golden Knights "Player for a Day" event at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Former UMC Children's Hospital patient Trinity Jacaruso, 5, waves to the crowd from the ice during a Vegas Golden Knights "Player for a Day" event at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Former UMC Children's Hospital patient Nakoa Castillo, 7, shoot pucks at Chance the mascot during a Vegas Golden Knights "Player for a Day" event at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Former UMC Children's Hospital patients Nakoa Castillo, 7, left, and his sister Nanea Castillo, 5, shoots pucks during a Vegas Golden Knights "Player for a Day" event at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Former UMC Children's Hospital patient Trinity Jacaruso, 5, rides around the ice during a Vegas Golden Knights "Player for a Day" event at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Former UMC Children's Hospital patient Mia Keeles, 15, celebrates a goal during a Vegas Golden Knights "Player for a Day" event at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Pediatric patients signed contracts with the team before joining staff from the Knights and VGK Cast on the ice for hockey and skating lessons.