Former UMC patients join Golden Knights at ‘player’ event — PHOTOS
About 20 former patients from UMC Children’s Hospital became “players” for the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday during a special “Player for a Day” event at City National Arena in Las Vegas.
Pediatric patients signed contracts with the team before joining staff from the Knights and VGK Cast on the ice for hockey and skating lessons.