GAME DAY: Golden Knights open homestand against Avalanche

The Golden Knights open a four-game homestand Friday afternoon when they host the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) vies for the puck with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (45) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Sept. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

The Golden Knights open a four-game homestand Friday when they host the red-hot Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is 3 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights will wear their white jerseys in observance of Nevada Day.

“They could be one of the best, if not the best, teams in the league right now,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said of the Central Division leaders. “They’re fast, they’re talented, they’re young, they’re hungry every game. They present a lot of challenges.”

The Knights (7-4-0, 14 points) hope to build off a 2-1 shootout victory Tuesday at Chicago and won three of their past four games.

The team did not hold a morning skate, and no official lineup information was available until two hours before opening faceoff.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who leads the league with seven victories, is expected to start. He carries a 2.04 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

Right wing Mark Stone extended his points streak to seven games with his assist to defenseman Nick Holden for the tying goal with 1:33 remaining in the third period against the Blackhawks on Tuesday. Stone leads the team with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and registered at least one point in 10 of 11 games.

The Knights continue to lead the league in penalty minutes per game but own the No. 2 penalty kill at 90.9 percent.

Colorado (7-1-1, 15 points) is completing a season-long, six-game road trip, though the team returned home to practice after losing for the first time in regulation Monday at Stanley Cup-champion St. Louis.

The Avalanche are playing the first game of a back-to-back.

Colorado will be without star right wing Mikko Rantanen, who suffered a lower-body injury against St. Louis and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Center Nathan MacKinnon has at least one point in every game for the Avalanche and leads the team with 12 points (five goals, seven assists).

Center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will play his first game at T-Mobile Arena since signing a two-year contract with the Avalanche as a free agent. Bellemare spent the previous two seasons with the Knights and served as an assistant captain.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer (5-1-1, 2.82 GAA, .915 SP) will start for the Avalanche.

“They’ve got some real talent, and they’ve got a lot of depth on their team,” Gallant said. “They’re showing why people talked about them before the season started. That’s what they’re doing. They’re playing a fast game, so it’ll be a great challenge.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Brandon Pirri-Cody Eakin-Cody Glass

William Carrier-Tomas Nosek-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Jake Bischoff-Deryk Engelland

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.