Goaltender expected to return for showdown against Avalanche

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) prepares to save while Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) shoots during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) works to save the puck against Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) lets a goal in during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights are set to welcome back one goaltender for the first leg of their back-to-back that starts Wednesday at Colorado.

But it comes at the expense of another netminder.

Adin Hill traveled with the Knights on Tuesday, according to coach Bruce Cassidy. Hill is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the matchup between the past two Stanley Cup champions at Ball Arena in Denver.

The decision to put Hill on the team plane was made for the Knights, despite the fact they have a home game Thursday against Eastern Conference-leading Boston. Goaltender Logan Thompson missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness and Cassidy said he doesn’t believe Thompson will make the trip to Denver.

The Knights did not announce a starter between Hill and Jiri Patera against the Avalanche (26-12-3, 55 points), but Cassidy seemed to be leaning toward Hill if he’s 100 percent.

“Hill has practiced all week. I believe he’ll be cleared to play,” Cassidy said. “We’ll get that final determination in the morning.”

Hill has not played since Dec. 17 against Ottawa. He departed 6:25 into the first period that game after appearing to aggravate a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old was first injured Nov. 30 against Vancouver and removed after two periods as a precaution. He was a full participant in practice the past two days at City National Arena.

The Knights (23-12-5, 51 points) also could get defenseman Zach Whitecloud back in the lineup Wednesday. He missed Saturday’s 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders with an upper-body injury.

Whitecloud practiced for the second straight day Tuesday. He also took line rushes alongside his usual defense partner, Nic Hague.

The Knights would have five of their top six defensemen back in the lineup if Whitecloud returns. Shea Theodore remains out long term after undergoing surgery for an upper-body injury.

“Obviously you’ve got some big pieces out on the back end, and you can’t replace those guys,” Whitecloud said. “A big part of that is guys stepping up and being the best version of themselves. I feel like it’s slowly getting that way and just keep moving in right direction.”

Cassidy must decide whether rookie Lukas Cormier, who made his NHL debut Saturday, or waiver-wire pickup Tobias Bjornfot gets the final spot on the blue line against Colorado.

Bjornfot, a 2019 first-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings, provides a steady, stay-at-home option. Cormier is a mobile puck mover who’s closer to a like-for-like replacement for Theodore. Cormier picked up an assist in the win over the Islanders and looks to be ahead of Bjornfot on the depth chart based Tuesday’s line rushes.

Cormier was paired with veteran Brayden McNabb. Bjornfot skated with Brayden Pachal, who was a healthy scratch against the Islanders.

“The more he plays, the better usually you get,” Cassidy said of Cormier. “He’s getting an opportunity now with some of our mobile guys out, so we’ll have to make a decision if he’s the best fit versus Tobias if (Whitecloud is) in.”

