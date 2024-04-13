73°F
Golden Knights announce date for playoff ticket sales

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the second period before an NHL hockey game against ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the second period before an NHL hockey game against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2024 - 10:14 pm
 

Tickets for the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the team announced.

The defending Stanley Cup champions clinched a playoff berth with a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights’ opponent, along with dates and times of the series, is yet to be determined.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting vegasgoldenknights.com. Single-game ticket holders will not be able to transfer or re-sell tickets.

Full season-ticket holders automatically retain their seats for every home playoff game at T-Mobile Arena. Season-ticket holders will be able to use the “Cheer Now, Pay Later” arrangement that allows members to make their payment at the conclusion of each round.

VGK Partial Plan Members, Can’t Wait List Members and Partial Plan Members will receive presale access at a discounted price beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. New 2024-25 season-ticket holders also will receive presale access starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

