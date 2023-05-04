Golden Knights announce new local TV partner
Scripps Sports will bring all locally broadcast Golden Knights games for free to residents of Nevada and the surrounding states starting next season.
The Golden Knights’ new local TV partner next season will be Scripps Sports, the team announced Thursday at Circa Resort.
The multi-year agreement will bring all locally broadcast Knights games for free to residents of Nevada and the surrounding states.
Games will air on channel 34, which is currently airing programming from ION. They will be available on cable, satellite TV and over-the-air.
It was previously announced that the Knights will no longer broadcast the majority of their regular-season games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain starting next year. Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns AT&T SportsNet, is planning on getting out of the regional sports-network business.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
