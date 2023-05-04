Golden Knights announce new local TV partner

Scripps Sports will bring all locally broadcast Golden Knights games for free to residents of Nevada and the surrounding states starting next season.

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, left, listens as Kelly McCrimmon, the new General Manager, speaks during a press conference at City National Arena on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights’ new local TV partner next season will be Scripps Sports, the team announced Thursday at Circa Resort.

The multi-year agreement will bring all locally broadcast Knights games for free to residents of Nevada and the surrounding states.

Games will air on channel 34, which is currently airing programming from ION. They will be available on cable, satellite TV and over-the-air.

It was previously announced that the Knights will no longer broadcast the majority of their regular-season games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain starting next year. Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns AT&T SportsNet, is planning on getting out of the regional sports-network business.

