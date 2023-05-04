67°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Golden Knights announce new local TV partner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 11:37 am
 
Updated May 4, 2023 - 1:02 pm
Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, left, listens as Kelly McCrimmon, the new General Manager, spe ...
Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, left, listens as Kelly McCrimmon, the new General Manager, speaks during a press conference at City National Arena on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner ( ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights’ new local TV partner next season will be Scripps Sports, the team announced Thursday at Circa Resort.

The multi-year agreement will bring all locally broadcast Knights games for free to residents of Nevada and the surrounding states.

Games will air on channel 34, which is currently airing programming from ION. They will be available on cable, satellite TV and over-the-air.

It was previously announced that the Knights will no longer broadcast the majority of their regular-season games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain starting next year. Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns AT&T SportsNet, is planning on getting out of the regional sports-network business.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Incapable of having any remorse’: Man gets life for killing Las Vegas husband, wife
‘Incapable of having any remorse’: Man gets life for killing Las Vegas husband, wife
2
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
3
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Leon Draisaitl’s effort overcome
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Leon Draisaitl’s effort overcome
4
Will the NFR land at A’s proposed Las Vegas ballpark?
Will the NFR land at A’s proposed Las Vegas ballpark?
5
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL
Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL
Golden Knights captain warns teammates not to get complacent
Golden Knights captain warns teammates not to get complacent
Knights’ schedule for first-round playoff series with Jets announced
Knights’ schedule for first-round playoff series with Jets announced
How to watch Golden Knights-Oilers Game 1
How to watch Golden Knights-Oilers Game 1
How to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 2
How to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 2
Silver Knights coach leaves organization after 3 seasons
Silver Knights coach leaves organization after 3 seasons