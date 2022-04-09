Golden Knights captain takes significant step in recovery

The Golden Knights may be close to adding a key piece back to their lineup with less than a month left in the regular season.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal during a shoot out against the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Golden Knights captain is practicing with the team again.

Mark Stone participated in the Knights’ Saturday morning skate at City National Arena, but will not play against the Arizona Coyotes. It was his first time participating in team activities since Feb. 8 due to a back injury.

Stone was previously skating away from the rest of the Knights with injured forward Max Pacioretty, who has a chance to play Saturday.

“Great next step for us that (Stone is) out there rejoining our group,” coach Pete DeBoer said.

Stone has eight goals and 20 assists in 28 games this season. He is on long-term injured reserve. The Knights would need to clear cap space to activate him. The team took a small step in that direction Friday by placing injured players Brett Howden and Nic Hague on long-term injured reserve, according to the website CapFriendly.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.