Golden Knights center out week to week with lower-body injury

The Golden Knights will be out one of their best forwards for the foreseeable future due to a lower-body injury.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson is week to week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old has 18 points in 38 games this season. He doesn’t have a point his last seven games.

Karlsson missed the first eight games of the Knights’ season after aggravating a hamstring injury that hampered him in the playoffs. It’s unknown if his current injury is related to his previous one.

Karlsson’s absence could put his status for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in question. He was named to Team Sweden for the four-team tournament that will take place Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

The Knights are in St. Louis on Thursday to face the Blues.

