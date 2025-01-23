45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights center out week to week with lower-body injury

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates after the puck during an NHL hockey game bet ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates after the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) passes the puck under pressure from Carolina Hurricanes c ...
How Knights’ faceoff struggles have fed into losing streak: ‘It’s hurt us’
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) tosses the puck away after a save during an NHL hockey ...
Knights coach says team needs ‘better play’ from goalies to snap slump
St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) and Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden ...
Graney: Knights need to stop beating themselves in ‘dog January’
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Late rally falls short in shootout
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2025 - 9:06 am
 
Updated January 23, 2025 - 9:12 am

Golden Knights center William Karlsson is week to week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old has 18 points in 38 games this season. He doesn’t have a point his last seven games.

Karlsson missed the first eight games of the Knights’ season after aggravating a hamstring injury that hampered him in the playoffs. It’s unknown if his current injury is related to his previous one.

Karlsson’s absence could put his status for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in question. He was named to Team Sweden for the four-team tournament that will take place Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

The Knights are in St. Louis on Thursday to face the Blues.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES