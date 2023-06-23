85°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights championship celebrated in downtown mural

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2023 - 7:20 pm
 
Golden Knights Mark Stone at a new mural of him holding the Stanley Cup painted by artists in t ...
Golden Knights Mark Stone at a new mural of him holding the Stanley Cup painted by artists in the Arts District on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights Mark Stone with artist Juan Ochoa signs a new mural of the him painted holding t ...
Golden Knights Mark Stone with artist Juan Ochoa signs a new mural of the him painted holding the Stanley Cup in the Arts District on Thursday June 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More than a week after winning their first Stanley Cup, the Golden Knights continue to make an impact in Las Vegas.

A group of local artists have painted a mural in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas celebrating the Knights.

Team captain Mark Stone met the artists and thanked them for their artwork.

If you’d like to see the mural for yourself, it’s on Main Street near Imperial Avenue.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

