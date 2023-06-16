72°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights championship parade bus service offered

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2023 - 10:34 am
 
Golden Knights mascot Chance, the Gila monster, crowd surfs amongst fans near the stage in Tosh ...
Golden Knights mascot Chance, the Gila monster, crowd surfs amongst fans near the stage in Toshiba Plaza before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans looking to skip driving to attend the Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship parade on the Strip are in luck.

The Regional Transportation Commission is offering its popular Game Day Express bus service to and from the parade area. The parade is slated to begin at 7 p.m. and run between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue, ultimately ending up at Toshiba Plaza in front of T-Mobile Arena, where a fan rally is set to take place at 9 p.m.

The service will cost fans $4 for a round trip. It features six pickup locations around the Las Vegas Valley and will drop fans off near the Excalibur for the event.

The service will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with scheduled departure times from the pickup locations set for 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Game Day Express pickup and drop-off locations are as follows:

— Red Rock Casino, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas.

— Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson.

— Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas.

— Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas.

— Aliante Hotel, 7300 N. Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas.

— M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Henderson.

Following the parade, buses are set to depart approximately every 30 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Excalibur Way.

Motorists should anticipate heavy traffic in the area, as the Strip between Tropicana and Flamingo will be closed to vehicles for the parade.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

