Golden Knights down Rangers 4-1 for 3rd straight victory
Alex Tuch scored twice in the opening 3:50 of the first period, and the Golden Knights knocked off the New York Rangers 4-1 on Monday at Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK — Alex Tuch scored twice in the opening 3:50 of the first period, and the Golden Knights knocked off the New York Rangers 4-1 on Monday at Madison Square Garden.
Max Pacioretty (power play) and Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights, who own a three-game win streak for the first time this season.
Malcolm Subban made his fourth straight start and finished with 29 saves.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow .@DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.