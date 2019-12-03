48°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights down Rangers 4-1 for 3rd straight victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2019 - 6:27 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2019 - 6:32 pm

NEW YORK — Alex Tuch scored twice in the opening 3:50 of the first period, and the Golden Knights knocked off the New York Rangers 4-1 on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

Max Pacioretty (power play) and Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights, who own a three-game win streak for the first time this season.

Malcolm Subban made his fourth straight start and finished with 29 saves.

