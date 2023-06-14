Golden Knights fans scoop up Stanley Cup championship merchandise

Fans looking to buy some championship merchandise have plenty of options, both in person and online.

The Arsenal, located at City National Arena, opens at 10 a.m. (Lukas Eggen / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Your Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup® Champs! Celebrate the big win with new gear! — Fanatics (@Fanatics) June 14, 2023

Golden confetti was still strewn across a quiet Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday morning, as a trickle of fans moved across the plaza to get merchandise to celebrate the milestone achievement.

They were heading to The Armory, the official Golden Knights team store, located at T-Mobile Arena to buy hats, shirts and pucks emblazoned with “Stanley Cup Champions.” The merchandise was hard to come by for some fans.

“I was hoping for a Stanley Cup T-Shirt in my size, but I settled for a hat,” said Gianna Granata, who was shopping at The Armory with her boyfriend Jarod Endter, on Wednesday morning. “I just wanted some that said Stanley Cup Champions on it.”

The couple drove from Reno to Las Vegas on Monday and watched the series-clinching game along with thousands of others in the packed Toshiba Plaza.

“It was an unreal and epic experience. Even though we weren’t in the arena it felt like we were watching the game with everyone in Las Vegas,” said Endter, who walked out of The Armory with a commemorative Stanley Cup puck autographed by the Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault.

Keith Nelson, a Las Vegas local, also got a commemorative puck as well as a hat and a shirt. He grew up in Minnesota and has long been a fan of the Minnesota Wild — who’ve never won a Stanley Cup — but has become a fan of the Golden Knights since living in Las Vegas, and he wanted to buy something to celebrate one of his teams getting the Cup.

“I’ve had plenty of heartbreak with my Minnesota teams and I’ve been waiting for the longest time for one of my teams to win,” Nelson said. “I was holding my breath this year since in the inaugural season we won the first Stanley Cup game but lost the rest. But when the Knights were up 4 -1 (in Tuesday’s game), I thought we had it well in hand.”

Fans from outside Nevada were also buying gear. Irene and Andy Kelleher live in the central Florida town of Dunnellon and traveled to Las Vegas for Game 5. They spent the following morning buying T-shirts and a flag to replace their old tattered Golden Knights flag. They arrived earlier than Granata and Endter and weren’t able to get Stanley Cup hats but said they planned to return later in the day once the store was restocked.

The Florida couple were rooting against their home state Florida Panthers since they usually visit Las Vegas four to six times a year and have been pulling for the Golden Knights since their inaugural season. They couldn’t pass up the opportunity to celebrate in person with the rest of the Knights’ fanbase.

“As soon as they made it to the finals, I told my husband we would regret it if we didn’t come,” Irene Kelleher said. “And when it looked they could win it in five, we bought our tickets.”

All of the fans have high hopes for the Golden Knights in the future.

“I wasn’t surprised they won since they followed the promise of a cup in six years,” Granata said, in reference to the mantra set by Golden Knights owner Bill Foley. “For sure we will be back.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com or on Twitter @seanhemmers34.