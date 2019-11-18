Golden Knights fans shut out of free doughnuts for now

Golden Knights fans will have to wait a little longer to get their free doughnuts.

Todd Levings of Las Vegas showed up to the Krispy Kreme store at 7015 W. Spring Mountain Road to claim his free doughnuts on Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019, but the store was closed. Company officials said the promotion with the Golden Knights win will be honored on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A worker at the Krispy Kreme store at 7015 W. Spring Mountain Road on Monday, Nov. 19, 2019, explains to customers that the free doughnuts offer with a Golden Knights shutout win will not be available until Tuesday and Wednesday this week. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Letter posted on the door of the Krispy Kreme store at 7015 W. Spring Mountain Road on Monday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When the Golden Knights have a shutout win in Las Vegas, fans can bring their tickets to one of the five Krispy Kreme stores in the Las Vegas Valley the next day and get a dozen doughnuts for free.

However, Krispy Kreme stores are closed until 4 p.m. Monday due to installation of new computers, cash registers and security equipment, officials said. Krispy Kreme stores displayed a sign informing customers of the closures.

The stores will honor the promotion on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Suzy Lopez, executive assistant to CEO Lincoln Spoor of Feel Good Brands Corp., which owns the Las Vegas stores.

Krispy Kreme stores in Las Vegas casinos are open, but will not honor the promotion until Tuesday and Wednesday.

