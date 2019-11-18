Golden Knights fans shut out of free doughnuts for now
Golden Knights fans will have to wait a little longer to get their free doughnuts.
When the Golden Knights have a shutout win in Las Vegas, fans can bring their tickets to one of the five Krispy Kreme stores in the Las Vegas Valley the next day and get a dozen doughnuts for free.
However, Krispy Kreme stores are closed until 4 p.m. Monday due to installation of new computers, cash registers and security equipment, officials said. Krispy Kreme stores displayed a sign informing customers of the closures.
The stores will honor the promotion on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Suzy Lopez, executive assistant to CEO Lincoln Spoor of Feel Good Brands Corp., which owns the Las Vegas stores.
Krispy Kreme stores in Las Vegas casinos are open, but will not honor the promotion until Tuesday and Wednesday.
Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.