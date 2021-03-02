Golden Knights’ fourth line needs to cash in scoring chances

The Golden Knights’ fourth line has produced more shot attempts and scoring chances than the opposition in each of the past three games.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) gets the puck around Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In each of the past three games, the Golden Knights’ fourth line has produced more shot attempts and scoring chances than the opposition.

What seems to be missing are the goals.

“We’re getting a lot of looks,” winger William Carrier said Tuesday. “We just have to finish, get it inside, get one greasy goal here.”

Carrier has yet to score in 18 games and has one assist. Likewise for linemate Ryan Reaves, who has no goals and one point. Tomas Nosek is the only center to score a goal with the fourth line, and that was on opening night.

Their recent play, however, has been encouraging.

In the 3-0 victory at Colorado on Feb. 22, the Knights had a 6-5 advantage in shot attempts at five-on-five and created three scoring chances with the fourth line on the ice.

That carried into Saturday’s game at Anaheim. The Knights outshot the Ducks 7-0 at five-on-five when Carrier, Reaves and center Keegan Kolesar were together. That trio was on the ice for defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s goal.

Coach Pete DeBoer inserted Nosek at fourth-line center Monday against Minnesota. The Knights produced 69.2 percent of the shot attempts at five-on-five with the fourth line, though that group couldn’t prevent Marcus Foligno’s goal midway through the second.

The fourth line saw two shifts in the third period with the Knights trailing most of the way but earned praise from DeBoer after the 5-4 overtime victory.

“We’re not here to score goals, but we have to chip in,” Reaves said Saturday. “I think it’s been a little frustrating. For a couple weeks there we just weren’t getting anything going. We’re trying to chase it and then we’re just kind of chasing the play.

“For me especially, I haven’t been happy with my game. It definitely has to be better.”

Coghlan watches

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan hit a speed bump in his progress Monday and sat for the third period and overtime with the Knights chasing the game.

Coghlan was on the ice for two of Minnesota’s four goals in the second period. His miscues led directly to Foligno’s goal midway through that put the Wild on top 2-1.

”We have to make some decisions down the stretch there depending how the game’s going,” DeBoer said. “I think Dylan’s a young guy. He’s had a lot of really good moments and good nights for us. Some nights you just need to recognize that it’s OK to watch and get ready for the next one.”

Pacioretty moves up list

Left wing Max Pacioretty notched his third game-winning goal, matching Mark Stone for the team lead. It was Pacioretty’s 58th career winner, which ranks second in the league since 2010-11 behind only Washington star Alex Ovechkin (72).

In addition, Pacioretty now has 51 career multigoal games in that span, trailing only Ovechkin and Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos.

Roster moves

Forward Tomas Jurco was recalled to the taxi squad, and goaltender Logan Thompson was reassigned to the Silver Knights.

Jurco has one goal and two points in seven games with the Silver Knights. Thompson was named the American Hockey League goalie of the month for February.

The Silver Knights play a three-game series at Colorado starting Friday.

