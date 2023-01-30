42°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights get 2nd player for NHL All-Star Weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2023 - 12:04 pm
 
Updated January 30, 2023 - 12:07 pm
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) misses a pass while Senators goaltender Cam Talb ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) misses a pass while Senators goaltender Cam Talbot (33) defends the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights have a third All-Star.

Center Chandler Stephenson will join goaltender Logan Thompson and coach Bruce Cassidy at NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday in Sunrise, Florida, the NHL announced Monday.

Stephenson is the Knights’ leading scorer with 44 points in 51 games. It’s his first time being named to the event after arriving from Washington four seasons ago as more of a bottom-six grinder than top-six fixture.

“That’d obviously be huge and very humbling,” Stephenson said Jan. 19 on the possibility of being named an All-Star. “That’s obviously something that would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Everybody that’s been said it’s such a good time, awesome to meet some new guys.”

The Knights acquired Stephenson for a fifth-round pick Dec. 2, 2019, in what will go down as one of the best trades in franchise history.

He had 33 points in 168 games with the Capitals at the time. He was in his third season of being a regular after helping Washington lift its first Stanley Cup in 2018.

The Knights saw something more in Stephenson. His speed, vision and unselfishness proved to be the perfect skill set to fit between left wing Max Pacioretty and captain Mark Stone. The three outscored opponents 77-31 at five-on-five in their three seasons together, according to the website Natural Stat Trick.

Stephenson proved to be more than just a good third wheel, too. He’s improved his points per game each of his four seasons with the team, even though he’s played without Stone for long stretches the past two years.

That made him stand out enough to join the Pacific Division All-Star roster. It’s an honor Stephenson said would especially be meaningful because he’s a new father. He and his wife welcomed a son, Ford, this summer.

“He probably won’t remember it, but something to definitely look back on if I was chosen,” Stephenson said.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

