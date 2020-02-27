Golden Knights give William Carrier 4-year extension

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) assist's on a goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) from Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (out of frame) in the third period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights signed left wing William Carrier to a four-year contract extension Thursday.

Carrier, 25, was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. He will instead stay with the Knights on a deal worth $1.4 million in average annual value.

Carrier has a career-best 11 assists and 18 points this season while appearing in a career-high 65 games. He’s stayed healthy despite his bruising style. He’s tied for sixth in the NHL in hits with 199.

Carrier is the second Knights player to sign an extension this week. Defenseman Nick Holden agreed to a two-year pact Monday.

