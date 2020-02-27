63°F
Golden Knights give William Carrier 4-year extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2020 - 11:40 am
 

The Golden Knights signed left wing William Carrier to a four-year contract extension Thursday.

Carrier, 25, was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. He will instead stay with the Knights on a deal worth $1.4 million in average annual value.

Carrier has a career-best 11 assists and 18 points this season while appearing in a career-high 65 games. He’s stayed healthy despite his bruising style. He’s tied for sixth in the NHL in hits with 199.

Carrier is the second Knights player to sign an extension this week. Defenseman Nick Holden agreed to a two-year pact Monday.

