Golden Knights

Golden Knights grab 1-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2023 - 10:08 am
 
Updated June 3, 2023 - 8:08 pm
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his team’s goal over Florida Panthe ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his team’s goal over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A projection is seen on the ice during the pre-game show before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanle ...
A projection is seen on the ice during the pre-game show before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Golden Knights against Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault ( ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate their score over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans cheer for their team during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey St ...
Golden Knights fans cheer for their team during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans react after Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scored a g ...
Golden Knights fans react after Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scored a goal against Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Jake Delgado, 10 of Las Vegas wears a Mashmello mask as riding on his father David’s sho ...
Jake Delgado, 10 of Las Vegas wears a Mashmello mask as riding on his father David’s shoulders during a Marshmello’s concert outside T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A Golden Knights fan sports a jacket lining with their logo outside before the start of Game 1 ...
A Golden Knights fan sports a jacket lining with their logo outside before the start of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after his teammate Golden Knights defenseman ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after his teammate Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scored a goal against Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights fan Paul Sanchez of San Antonio yells with his face painted outside before the s ...
Golden Knights fan Paul Sanchez of San Antonio yells with his face painted outside before the start of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) nearly scores on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobro ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) nearly scores on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) with center Sam Reinhart (13) close by during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Florida Panthers fans complete with black rat get pumped outside before the start of Game 1 of ...
Florida Panthers fans complete with black rat get pumped outside before the start of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) its taken down to the ice by Florida Panthers left wi ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) its taken down to the ice by Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights Vegas Vivas cheerleaders perform outside T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, ...
Golden Knights Vegas Vivas cheerleaders perform outside T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) is strangled by Golden Knights defenseman Zach Wh ...
Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) is strangled by Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during a fight in the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knights bench congratulate right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) on his goal during ...
The Golden Knights bench congratulate right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) on his goal during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jake Delgado, 10 of Las Vegas holds a Mashmello mask as riding on his father David’s sho ...
Jake Delgado, 10 of Las Vegas holds a Mashmello mask as riding on his father David’s shoulders during a Marshmello’s concert outside T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates for the net during the first period in Game 1 of t ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates for the net during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gary Bettman, commissioner of the NHL, speaks in a news conference before Game 1 of the NHL hoc ...
Gary Bettman, commissioner of the NHL, speaks in a news conference before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) dives onto a loose puck from the Florida Panthers duri ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) dives onto a loose puck from the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scored during the second perio ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scored during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Players line up for the national anthem before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Gold ...
Players line up for the national anthem before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Golden Knights against Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and defenseman ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrate Marchessault’s goal over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans Albert Ronquillo, left, and Matt Schafer, right, both from Las Vegas, pose ...
Golden Knights fans Albert Ronquillo, left, and Matt Schafer, right, both from Las Vegas, pose for a photo outside T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights and Florida Panthers players fight during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL ...
Golden Knights and Florida Panthers players fight during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Golden Knights fan sports tights with their logo outside before the start of Game 1 of the NH ...
A Golden Knights fan sports tights with their logo outside before the start of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10 ...
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) collide on the boards during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Florida Panthers fans react after Florida Panthers center Eric Staal (12) scored a goal against ...
Florida Panthers fans react after Florida Panthers center Eric Staal (12) scored a goal against Golden Knights during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) misses the save on a shot by Golden Knights r ...
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) misses the save on a shot by Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, out of frame, while Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) watches the puck during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A woman walk by the sign of Stanley Cup Final during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hoc ...
A woman walk by the sign of Stanley Cup Final during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Golden Knights against Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) has the puck slide by as teammate defenseman Alex Piet ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) has the puck slide by as teammate defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) watches against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People stand up during the pre-game show before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Gol ...
People stand up during the pre-game show before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Golden Knights against Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights fan Russ Kuch of Las Vegas shows off his custom gold jacket outside before the s ...
Golden Knights fan Russ Kuch of Las Vegas shows off his custom gold jacket outside before the start of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the second period in Game 1 of t ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) reaches for the puck against Golden Knights right ...
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) reaches for the puck against Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and center Jack Eichel (9) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period in G ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans toss streamers outside before the start of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley ...
Golden Knights fans toss streamers outside before the start of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) smother a shot with ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) smother a shot with Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) fighting in during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Golden Knights fan cheers during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Fi ...
A Golden Knights fan cheers during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) nearly scores on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobr ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) nearly scores on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A member of the Vegas Golden Knights Drumbots drumline joins others cheer team members on stage ...
A member of the Vegas Golden Knights Drumbots drumline joins others cheer team members on stage outside before the start of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) takes a glove to the face from Florida Panthers d ...
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) takes a glove to the face from Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) in a fight during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Marshmello performs outside T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, before Game 1 of the NHL ho ...
Marshmello performs outside T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) reacts as the puck bounces out of the net following a ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) reacts as the puck bounces out of the net following a Florida Panthers goal during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) cools off during a timeout against the Florida Panther ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) cools off during a timeout against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Vivas cheerleaders perform during the second period in Game 1 of the ...
Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Vivas cheerleaders perform during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The puck is airborne after Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saved it while Knights defe ...
The puck is airborne after Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saved it while Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7), Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) close in on it during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and right wing Mark Stone (61) are congratulated b ...
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and right wing Mark Stone (61) are congratulated by the bench on their goal over the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy looks back from the bench against the Florida Panthers ...
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy looks back from the bench against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The puck hits Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) in the face while Golden Knights defens ...
The puck hits Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) in the face while Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7), center Jack Eichel (9) and goaltender Adin Hill (33) battle to keep it out of the net during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud scored a go-ahead 6:59 into the third period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault, defenseman Shea Theodore, captain Mark Stone and left wing Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights, who won their third straight series opener. Teams that win Game 1 of the final since it became a best-of-seven have lifted the Cup 63 of a possible 83 times (75.9 percent).

Center Eric Staal and right wing Anthony Duclair scored for the Panthers, who lost for only the second time in their past 13 games. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky gave up three goals for the second time in his past 10 starts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

