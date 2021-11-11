Golden Knights lose another forward for Thursday’s game vs. Wild

The Golden Knights are down yet another forward for their game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. They have five players on injured reserve.

The Golden Knights are down yet another forward for their game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Coach Pete DeBoer said left wing William Carrier is out for non-COVID reasons. The team has centers Jack Eichel and Nolan Patrick, captain Mark Stone, left wing Max Pacioretty and defenseman Zach Whitecloud on injured reserve. Center William Karlsson also is injured.

“It wouldn’t be us if we didn’t have another man down,” DeBoer said.

Carrier has two goals and two assists this season and was playing up in the lineup with so many players injured. Center Michael Amadio will replace Carrier in the lineup.

Stone skated with the Knights on Thursday morning after also doing so before the team’s Tuesday win against Seattle. DeBoer said Tuesday morning Stone was still a ways from playing.

Pacioretty, who sustained a lower-body fracture in the team’s Oct. 14 loss to Los Angeles, is out of his walking boot, DeBoer said. He added that Karlsson, who broke his foot Oct. 29 against Anaheim, is a few weeks behind Pacioretty.

Patrick is making progress from his upper-body injury, but it’s been slow, DeBoer said. Whitecloud is skating after having hand surgery but is still recovering. He blocked a shot from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith with his right hand Oct. 22.

