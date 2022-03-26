Golden Knights lose forward to injury against Chicago

The Golden Knights couldn’t get through their Saturday matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks without another injury, this time to forward William Carrier.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles for the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights couldn’t get through a game without another injury.

Left wing William Carrier left Saturday’s matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks with a lower-body injury. He did not take a shift in the third period.

Carrier has 18 points in 58 games. The Knights already have captain Mark Stone, left wing Max Pacioretty, right wing Reilly Smith, defenseman Brayden McNabb and goaltender Robin Lehner on injured reserve. Forwards Nolan Patrick and Brett Howden and defenseman Nic Hague are also hurt. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit is unavailable as well.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.