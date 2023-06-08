Golden Knights lose late lead, fall in overtime to Panthers

Left wing Carter Verhaeghe scored in overtime, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday at FLA Live Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks back as a goal hits the net with Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrating the shot of teammate Carter Verhaeghe, not pictured, in an overtime period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates a score on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Florida Panthers players celebrate with rats on the ice after defeating the Golden Knights 3-2 in an overtime period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) scores as he splits Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and goaltender Adin Hill (33) in the third period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a shot attempt by Florida Panthers center Colin White (6) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) comes to celebrate a goal with right wing Jonathan Marchessault, center Jack Eichel (9) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Florida Panthers in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Florida Panthers players celebrate a goal in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) skates off amidst a bunch of rats on the ice after beating the Golden Knights 3-2 in an overtime period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans react as the Florida Panthers score the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, which took place in Florida, as it is shown at Stadium Swim at Circa on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) checks Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura (28) hard about the net and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in an overtime period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks back as a goal hits the net with Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) losing 3-2 in an overtime period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) knocks Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) to the ice in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) dives to make another save against the Florida Panthers in the third period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) deflects a shot with Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) close by in the third period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is checked to the ice by Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) as he hovers near Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans Aimee Encamacion, center, and her husband Allan Obando, right, react as the Florida Panthers score the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, which took place in Florida, as it is shown at Stadium Swim at Circa on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates a score on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Albert Ronquillo cheers for the Golden Knights on Thursday, June 8, 2023, during game three of the Stanley Cup Final at a watch party at The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stadium Swim at Circa hosts a watch party for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) smothers a shot with defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) nearby in the third period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) is choked by Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates a score with right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) fight near the bench in the third period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) takes a shot at the net defended by goaltender Adin Hill (33) during an early skate before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) is held down after a check to the ice by Florida Panthers center Zac Dalpe (22) in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) attempts to pass from the ice past Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) takes down Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) while chasing the puck in the third period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans cheer outside before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Monique Haymes, left, and her mother Justine Haymes o wild as Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers begins as seen from Stadium Swim at Circa on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights players celebrate a score on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ripley Warren, 3, left, shows her pompoms to Vegas Viva Beveling Prekop on Thursday, June 8, 2023, during game three of the Stanley Cup Final at a watch party at The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans, from left, Rachel Boivin and Billy Laberge of Quebec, Canada, with Jessie and Grant Traub of Las Vegas enjoy some pre-game music outside before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Florida Panthers fan sports a rat on her hat as she enjoys some music before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) stand by as fans look on during warm ups before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights practice during an early skate before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Golden Knights fan celebrates after her team scored on the Florida Panthers during a watch party for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Stadium Swim at Circa on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates during warm ups before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster makes an appearance during a watch party for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers at Stadium Swim at Circa on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans celebrate a score against the Florida Panthers in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) gets caught in the scrum as Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) covers his shot in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy instructs center Chandler Stephenson (20) and teammates on the bench against the Florida Panthers in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fan grabs a puck tossed to him by Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during warm ups before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy looks to his players during an early skate before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans cheer for their team during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Knights and the Florida Panthers as seen from Stadium Swim at Circa on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) leaves the ice following an early skate before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) slaps at a puck during an early skate before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate a score against the Florida Panthers in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players leave the ice as the Florida Panthers win 3-2 in an overtime period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) piles on top of Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72), center Zac Dalpe (22) and defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) as they all fight for the puck in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harrison Tieru, 6, smiles as the Golden knights take to the ice on Thursday, June 8, 2023, during game three of the Stanley Cup Final at a watch party at The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk, mouthguard dangling from the left side of his mouth, had nothing but an open net to look at when the puck fell to him in the crease.

There was only one possible outcome. The Florida Panthers’ star right wing was going to do what he’s been doing to opponents all postseason: Rip their hearts out at the worst possible time.

Tkachuk scored a game-tying goal with 2:13 remaining in the third period Thursday, sending the energy of the white-towel-waving announced crowd of 19,735 at FLA Live Arena through the roof. The Knights, oh-so-close to a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, were sent back to the locker room to regroup with regulation ending without a winner.

They couldn’t do it fast enough this time. Left wing Carter Verhaeghe scored 4:27 into overtime to give the Panthers their first-ever win in the final and cut his team’s series deficit to 2-1.

Florida improved to 7-0 beyond regulation this postseason, while the Knights fell to 3-2.

“Give them credit,” center Jack Eichel said. “They stuck around, they found a goal at the end, and then they win in overtime. Obviously you don’t want to blow a lead when you’re up a goal with a few minutes left, but it’s all part of it. Nobody says it was going to be easy.”

The Knights were of two minds after seeing their three-game winning streak snapped in a building that featured celebrity guests Dan Marino, Tua Tagovailoa and Charles Barkley.

They were happy with plenty of aspects of their play. They also rued some missed opportunities that gave the Panthers a chance to come back.

The Knights entered the third period with a 2-1 lead and did well to defend it for a long stretch. Florida had only four shots before taking goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off for an extra attacker with less than three minutes left in the frame. That’s when Tkachuk — who has four game-winning goals in the playoffs — went to work.

Verhaeghe fired a one-timer from the top of the right circle. Tkachuk got inside position on defenseman Zach Whitecloud for the rebound and finished.

The 25-year-old, who missed a chunk of the first and second periods after taking a hard hit from right wing Keegan Kolesar and entering the NHL’s concussion protocol, scored the fourth six-on-five goal the Knights have allowed in the playoffs. Two of them also sent games into overtime.

“It’s an area that we’re still working to correct, that we don’t get outnumbered at the net,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’s the bottom line. It’s happened to us a few times now. We just don’t have the numbers there.”

The Knights still got a great chance to win the game when center Chandler Stephenson drew a tripping penalty from defenseman Gustav Forsling with 12 seconds remaining in regulation.

The team — which built a 2-1 lead thanks to two power-play goals from captain Mark Stone and right wing Jonathan Marchessault — couldn’t score a third on six tries on the man advantage. Instead, the Knights opened the door for Florida to finish things.

The Panthers obliged. Verhaeghe scored his seventh goal of the playoffs from 45 feet away in the middle of the offensive zone to end the game and send toy rats to the ice in celebration.

That made Bobrovsky a winner for the first time this series after an impressive bounceback performance. The 34-year-old, who was pulled in the second period of Game 2, finished with 25 saves. Several of them — including key stops on Stephenson, defenseman Brayden McNabb and left wing Brett Howden — gave Florida a fighting chance.

“Those were going in last game,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said.

The Knights will need to regroup fast before Saturday’s Game 4 that Eichel said has “got to be our most important game of the season.”

They don’t feel they’ll need many adjustments. The Knights had a 12-11 edge in high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five Thursday, according to the website Natural Stat Trick. The highest-scoring team in the playoffs was shut out at even strength, but it got good looks.

The Knights can also continue to feel encouraged by their special teams this series. Their five power-play goals in three games against Florida are their most against any opponent this postseason. They’re also 12-for-12 on the penalty kill.

The ingredients were there for a better result. Tkachuk made it all a moot point.

The Knights, minutes away from all but closing the door on the Panthers, left the ice knowing they had a series on their hands.

“Overall, I thought we played a pretty solid game,” Stone said. “Could’ve put them away. That’s the playoffs. We got to bounce back and be ready for the next one.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.