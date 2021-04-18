Golden Knights match season high with 6th straight victory

Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone each finished with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday for their sixth straight win.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone each finished with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights finished a two-game sweep of the Anaheim Ducks with a 5-2 victory Sunday at Honda Center.

The Knights won their sixth straight, matching their longest streak of the season, and earned their league-best 31st victory. They moved into a tie for first place in the West Division with idle Colorado based on points.

Marc-Andre Fleury picked up his 20th victory and is three wins from tying Roberto Luongo for third on the all-time list. Fleury also was credited with an assist on Stone’s breakaway goal late in the second period.

Stone reached the 50-point mark and matched his career high with his fourth straight multipoint game. The franchise record is five games set by William Karlsson in 2017.

The Knights scored on consecutive shots 11:21 apart in the first period and tallied three goals on their first seven shots against Ducks goalie John Gibson.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo made up for an earlier mistake with his fourth goal for a 2-0 advantage in the first period, and Nicolas Roy had his third goal in the past four games to stake the Knights to a 3-1 lead in the second.

Alex Tuch added an empty-net goal.

The Knights improved to 15-7-0 on the road and are tied with Washington for second-most road wins in the league, one behind Winnipeg.

Max Comtois finished a pretty passing sequence during an odd-man rush in the first period, and Danton Heinen cut the Knights’ lead to 3-2 in the second period.

The Knights are 6-1 against the Ducks with the final game in the season series scheduled for Saturday at Honda Center.

