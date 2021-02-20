Golden Knights outdoor game suspended because of ice conditions

The outdoor game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche on Saturday was suspended after the first period because of poor ice conditions and scheduled to resume at 9 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and center William Karlsson (71) fight for possession of the puck against Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) handles the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) closes in during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche line up on the outdoor rink for the national anthem to be played before an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) races for the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of of Outdoor Lake Tahoe NHL hockey game at Stateline, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli))

The zamboni cleans the outdoor rink, which was built over the 18th fairway of a golf course, before an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche line up on the outdoor rink for the national anthem to be played before an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Chairs showing the teams logos are placed near fire pits on Lake Tahoe during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Hockey fans kayak in Lake Tahoe during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, near Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche line up on the outdoor rink for the national anthem to be played before an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fans kayak in Lake Tahoe before an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Pictures of Colorado Avalanche fans are seen in the snow during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A view of the outdoor rink, which was built over the 18th fairway of a golf course at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance poses before an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) reacts as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fans watch the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche being played on an outdoor rink at Edgewood Tahoe Resort from a boat in Lake Tahoe, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance riles up the fans in Lake Tahoe during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves (75), forward Max Pacioretty (67), forward William Carrier (28), defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and forward Nicolas Roy (10) make their way onto the outdoor rink before an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) controls th puck as Colorado Avalanche defensemen Devon Toews (7) and Cale Makar (8) fight for possession during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) prepares to give a high five to Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) wins a faceoff against Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

STATELINE — Someone took a paintbrush to sky over Lake Tahoe on Saturday afternoon, reaching up to give it a rich coat of blue.

Boaters and kayakers dotted the shoreline, with the famously clear water framed by snow-covered mountains in the distance and nearby pine trees.

A more picturesque scene could not have been created for NHL Outdoors.

“It was such a beautiful day,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “In retrospect, probably too beautiful a day.”

The bright sun that was responsible for the stunning visual also beat down on the outdoor rink at Edgewood Tahoe Resort and ruined the ice surface.

As a result, the game between the Knights and Colorado Avalanche was suspended after the first period in the interest of player safety. The teams resumed playing at 9 p.m. Pacific time and concluded late Saturday.

“Sunshine has always been our enemy,” commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We’ve done over 30 outdoor games. This has been the most difficult weather circumstance we’ve had, and it’s a beautiful day.

“But if you look up at the sun, the cloud cover is everywhere but where the sun is. And it did a number on the ice.”

The Avalanche led 1-0 after the first period on a goal by defenseman Samuel Girard before there were numerous issues with the rink that was built on the 18th fairway of the golf course.

Snow fell earlier in the day, but by the opening faceoff at noon, the clouds cleared and the sun was out. Crews worked on the ice for extended periods during several of the breaks.

The area near the center ice logo endured most of the damage, causing players and officials to trip and fall on a handful of occasions throughout the first period.

“Some spots of the ice, it was a little slushy,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “But we were ready to go out whenever they called us back, and we kind of wanted to go back out, but it’s probably a good decision that we moved it to tonight.”

During the intermission, tarps were placed over the ice to reflect the sun, and there was more than an hour delay.

League officials met with their ice makers and representatives from both teams to discuss their options. One alternative to restarting Saturday night was to resume at 7 a.m. Sunday, according to McCrimmon.

The NHL also pushed back the start time of Sunday’s outdoor game between Boston and Philadelphia to 4:30 p.m. because the forecast called for sunlight with no cloud cover and unseasonably warm temperatures during the afternoon.

“The decision was the right one, albeit an unfortunate one,” McCrimmon said. “In hindsight, we’re grateful that no player from either team was injured as a result and hopeful for better conditions.”

The Knights were able to treat the afternoon like a game day, according to McCrimmon. That meant players returned to the hotel and took their usual naps before a pregame meal.

The teams returned to the rink around 6:30 or 7 p.m. and went through their normal warmup routines.

“Less disruptive than you might expect,” McCrimmon said. “We’re excited to get back to the rink. Unfortunate that it happened this way, but excited to play under the lights as well. I think that’s going to be pretty neat, also.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.