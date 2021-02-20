Golden Knights outdoor game suspended for poor ice conditions

The outdoor game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche on Saturday was suspended after the first period due to poor ice conditions and will resume at 9 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and center William Karlsson (71) fight for possession of the puck against Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche line up on the outdoor rink for the national anthem to be played before an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) races for the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of of Outdoor Lake Tahoe NHL hockey game at Stateline, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli))

The zamboni cleans the outdoor rink, which was built over the 18th fairway of a golf course, before an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche line up on the outdoor rink for the national anthem to be played before an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Chairs showing the teams logos are placed near fire pits on Lake Tahoe during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Hockey fans kayak in Lake Tahoe during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, near Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

STATELINE — The outdoor game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche on Saturday was suspended after the first period due to poor ice conditions.

The game will be resumed at 9 p.m. Pacific time, commissioner Gary Bettman said.

The Avalanche led 1-0 on a goal by defenseman Samuel Girard, but the bright sun created numerous issues with the ice surface on the rink built on the 18th fairway of Edgewood Tahoe Resort golf course.

The area near the center ice logo was severely damaged, causing players and officials to trip and fall on a handful of occasions during the first period.

Bettman met with league officials and representatives from both teams and made the announcement after more than an hour delay.

The NHL also pushed back the start time of Sunday’s outdoor game between Boston and Philadelphia to 4:30 p.m. due to the forecast calling for sunlight with no cloud cover and unseasonably warm temperatures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

