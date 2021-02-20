Golden Knights outdoor game suspended for poor ice conditions
The outdoor game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche on Saturday was suspended after the first period due to poor ice conditions and will resume at 9 p.m.
The game will be resumed at 9 p.m. Pacific time, commissioner Gary Bettman said.
The Avalanche led 1-0 on a goal by defenseman Samuel Girard, but the bright sun created numerous issues with the ice surface on the rink built on the 18th fairway of Edgewood Tahoe Resort golf course.
The area near the center ice logo was severely damaged, causing players and officials to trip and fall on a handful of occasions during the first period.
Bettman met with league officials and representatives from both teams and made the announcement after more than an hour delay.
The NHL also pushed back the start time of Sunday’s outdoor game between Boston and Philadelphia to 4:30 p.m. due to the forecast calling for sunlight with no cloud cover and unseasonably warm temperatures.
