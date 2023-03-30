Golden Knights preview: Here’s how they can clinch playoff spot

The Golden Knights get their second chance to clinch a playoff spot for the fifth time in six seasons when they play at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) is congratulated for his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

The Golden Knights will get their second chance to clinch a playoff spot Thursday.

The Knights will punch their ticket to the postseason for the fifth time in six years if any of the following occur:

— They win their 7:30 p.m. game at San Jose;

— They get a point against the Sharks and Nashville doesn’t win its 4 p.m. game against Pittsburgh in regulation;

— The Predators lose to the Penguins in regulation.

The Knights had a chance to lock up their spot Tuesday against Edmonton but lost 7-4. The team will look to bounce back against a division rival after matching its season high for most goals allowed.

“Hopefully our mindset is, ‘We want to correct what we did yesterday, get back into playing our type of game,’” coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday. “That’s how this team has been for the last two months. They’ve done a real good job responding coming out of performances that weren’t to our standard, and I’ll expect we’ll do so tomorrow.”

The Sharks will be a much different type of opponent for the Knights, who have won four of their past five games.

San Jose was 0-6-3 in its past nine games before defeating Winnipeg 3-0 on Tuesday. The Sharks have the third-worst record in the NHL, allow the third-most goals per game and will miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

It’s important for the Knights not to stumble because San Jose is their easiest remaining opponent. The team’s final seven games are against teams in playoff position or fighting to get in.

Cassidy said Tuesday goaltender Laurent Brossoit is expected to start for the Knights. Defenseman Ben Hutton will enter the lineup for defenseman Shea Theodore, who is day to day with an undisclosed injury.

Additional lineup information was not immediately available.

Knights at Sharks (7:30 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -170; total 6½

Knights record: 46-22-6

Sharks record: 20-39-15

Head-to-head: Knights 2-1-0

