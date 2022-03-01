Golden Knights put forward on injured reserve before Sharks game

Left wing Mattias Janmark suffered an upper-body injury in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes and didn’t play in the third period.

Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) looks for a shot as Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) defends the net during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights placed left wing Mattias Janmark on injured reserve Tuesday before their game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.

Janmark suffered an upper-body injury in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes and didn’t play in the third period. Coach Pete DeBoer said Monday he wouldn’t call Janmark and left wing Max Pacioretty, who suffered a lower-body injury in the same game, close to returning.

The Knights called up center Jake Leschyshyn from Henderson with their extra roster spot. DeBoer said there is a chance Leschyshyn could play Tuesday if another forward can’t. Left wing William Carrier, who left practice early Monday for undisclosed reasons, is a game-time decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

