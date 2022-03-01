Golden Knights put forward on injured reserve before Sharks game
Left wing Mattias Janmark suffered an upper-body injury in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes and didn’t play in the third period.
The Golden Knights placed left wing Mattias Janmark on injured reserve Tuesday before their game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.
Janmark suffered an upper-body injury in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes and didn’t play in the third period. Coach Pete DeBoer said Monday he wouldn’t call Janmark and left wing Max Pacioretty, who suffered a lower-body injury in the same game, close to returning.
The Knights called up center Jake Leschyshyn from Henderson with their extra roster spot. DeBoer said there is a chance Leschyshyn could play Tuesday if another forward can’t. Left wing William Carrier, who left practice early Monday for undisclosed reasons, is a game-time decision.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.