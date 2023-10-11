Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup banner from winning slot machine — PHOTOS

The Golden Knights raised their Stanley Cup champions banner from a large slot machine before launching defense of their title against the Seattle Kraken.

Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The well-traveled Stanley Cup sits at left as Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone pulls an oversized slot machine handle during the banner ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The three "winners" were icons of the Stanley Cup. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner rises before the NHL opening night game with the Golden Knights against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In true Las Vegas style, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone paraded the real Stanley Cup onto the ice before hitting three Lord Stanley Cups on an oversized slot machine Tuesday night.

The championship banner was then raised to the top of T-Mobile Arena.

Of course the @GoldenKnights incorporate a slot machine in the Stanley Cup championship banner raising ceremony. #vegas #vegasborn pic.twitter.com/nabo6i4Maf — Mick Akers (@mickakers) October 11, 2023

The Knights launched defense of their title in the season opener with a sellout crowd cheering them on against the Seattle Kraken.

It was just a little under four months ago when the Knights manhandled the Florida Panthers to win the championship in their sixth season, just as team owner Bill Foley predicted when the franchise first took to the ice.

They made Mark Stone spin a slot machine and a banner came out. This team is never boring. pic.twitter.com/k9fzOr1EuP — Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) October 11, 2023

In the opener, the Knights picked up right where they left off last season, scoring a 4-1 win over the Kraken in front of 18,724 at The Fortress.

