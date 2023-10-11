73°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup banner from winning slot machine — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 8:32 pm
 
Updated October 10, 2023 - 8:53 pm
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The well-traveled Stanley Cup sits at left as Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone pulls an oversized slot machine handle during the banner ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The three "winners" were icons of the Stanley Cup. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner rises before the NHL opening night game with the Golden Knights against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The keeper of the cup takes it away following the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner with the Golden Knights before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) carries out the Stanley Cup during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In true Las Vegas style, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone paraded the real Stanley Cup onto the ice before hitting three Lord Stanley Cups on an oversized slot machine Tuesday night.

The championship banner was then raised to the top of T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights launched defense of their title in the season opener with a sellout crowd cheering them on against the Seattle Kraken.

It was just a little under four months ago when the Knights manhandled the Florida Panthers to win the championship in their sixth season, just as team owner Bill Foley predicted when the franchise first took to the ice.

In the opener, the Knights picked up right where they left off last season, scoring a 4-1 win over the Kraken in front of 18,724 at The Fortress.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

