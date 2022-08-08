103°F
Golden Knights re-sign restricted free agent center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2022 - 1:38 pm
 
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) breaks away from New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Seve ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) breaks away from New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights signed center Nicolas Roy to a five-year contract with an average annual value of $3 million Monday.

Roy, 25, was a restricted free agent. He had a career-high 15 goals, 24 assists and 39 points last season, his third with the Knights.

The team has two remaining restricted free agents — defenseman Nic Hague and center Jake Leschyshyn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

