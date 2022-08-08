Golden Knights re-sign restricted free agent center
The Golden Knights signed center Nicolas Roy to a five-year contract with an average annual value of $3 million Monday.
Roy, 25, was a restricted free agent. He had a career-high 15 goals, 24 assists and 39 points last season, his third with the Knights.
The team has two remaining restricted free agents — defenseman Nic Hague and center Jake Leschyshyn.
