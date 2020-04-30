Golden Knights reportedly miss out on Russian goalie prospect

Russian free-agent goaltender Alexei Melnichuk will sign with the San Jose Sharks, according to a report Thursday from Sport24.ru.

SKA's goaltender Alexei Melnichuk makes a save against Ak Bars' Kirill Petrov during the Kontinental Hockey League ice hockey match between Ak Bars Kazan and SKA St. Petersburg, in Kazan, Russia. (Maksim Bogodvid/Sputnik via AP)

The Golden Knights must look elsewhere to fill their goalie pipeline.

Melnichuk’s contract with SKA Saint Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League is set to expire and he can sign an entry-level NHL contract as soon as Friday.

The Knights were rumored to be one of the four finalists to sign the 21-year-old prospect, along with Carolina and Colorado.

Melnichuk posted an 8-5-1 record with a 1.68 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and four shutouts in 16 appearances for SKA Saint Petersburg and was named the KHL goalie of the month in September.

Russian Evgeni Nabokov, who spent 14 seasons in the NHL and is tied for 20th on the all-time wins list, is the Sharks goaltending coach.

Melnichuk is projected to begin his career in the American Hockey League, though he could push for the backup job with the Sharks. Current backup Aaron Dell is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The Knights’ system also lacks goaltending depth, with Marc-Andre Fleury and unproven 21-year-old Dylan Ferguson the only goalies under contract for next season.

Robin Lehner, acquired at the trade deadline from Chicago, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and it remains to be seen whether the Knights try to re-sign him as the long-term answer in net. Lehner is making $5 million this season and probably will seek a raise.

Also, Oscar Dansk and Garret Sparks are slated to become unrestricted free agents after playing for the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate.

After missing out on Melnichuk, the Knights may turn to unsigned prospect Jiri Patera, a 2017 sixth-round pick who was the Western Hockey League Eastern Conference goaltender of the year.

Patera set a Brandon Wheat Kings franchise record for the lowest goals-against average at 2.55.

The Knights hold Patera’s signing rights until June 1, 2021, but the 21-year-old from Prague, Czech Republic, exhausted his WHL eligibility and it’s unclear where he will play next season.

Goalie Jordan Kooy, a 2018 seventh-round pick, struggled in the Ontario Hockey League this season. The Knights have until June 1 to sign Kooy to an entry-level contract or he can re-enter the NHL draft.

