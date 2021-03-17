Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner said he was out with concussion

Goaltender Robin Lehner rejoined the Golden Knights on Monday for their morning skate. He is a game-time decision for Wednesday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

When Golden Knights' goalie Robin Lehner returned to the lineup for the team, he addressed speculation that he was away dealing with mental health issues instead of being absent because of an injury. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The puck flies past Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner said Wednesday the upper-body injury that caused him to miss more than a month was a concussion.

Lehner said it was the third concussion of his career. The goaltender hasn’t played since Feb. 7 and didn’t practice again with the Knights until Monday’s morning skate.

Lehner said it’s a frustrating injury because symptoms can come and go. There’s not a clear timeline for recovery. The fact that it isolated him from his teammates when they’re already more separated because of COVID-19 protocols also made it tough, he said.

Even more difficult for Lehner were the whispers he heard around the NHL about his injury. He has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, and he thought he needed to be transparent about his concussion to prevent speculation.

“The stigma around mental health is insane,” Lehner said. “I think I should get the benefit of the doubt from it because I’ve been honest with it. If I would have those issues again, which are not happening, I would be honest about it.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s unfortunate because a mental health problem is no different than a knee problem or a shoulder problem or something like that. It’s treatable, except the stigma makes it harder for people who struggle with mental health stuff.”

Lehner was at the morning skate Feb. 11 but did not dress for the game that night. He said he didn’t pass concussion tests and was sent home. His symptoms got worse afterward. He said he couldn’t even follow how the team was doing at first.

Lehner returned to group activities March 10 when he started practicing with the Silver Knights. The organization plans on easing him back into action.

Lehner did not dress for Monday’s game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Coach Pete DeBoer said Lehner was a game-time decision for Wednesday’s rematch. Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start for the 17th time in 18 games.

Lehner said he appreciates the Knights’ patience. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said concussions are different from any other injury and take time to recover from.

“All you can do in those situations is support the player any way possible,” McCrimmon said. “Make sure as an organization the player knows he’s got full support, that there’s no pressure being put on the player.”

Lehner is 3-1-1 with an .890 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average. He signed a five-year, $25 million extension with the Knights in October after being the primary starter during their run to the Western Conference Final.

He hasn’t had much of an opportunity to build on that success but hopes his time is coming.

“I feel pretty good on the ice,” Lehner said. “I feel ready, but whenever the team needs me to play, I’ll do my best and try to get back to where I need to be to help the team win.”

Injury updates

— Forwards Chandler Stephenson and Alex Tuch did not participate in Wednesday’s morning skate. Both are considered game-time decisions.

— DeBoer said defenseman Alex Pietrangelo remains out for the “foreseeable future,” but added that the team is hopeful he won’t be a long-term absence.

