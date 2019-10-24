Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass adjusts to life on road in NHL

A few long bus trips in juniors didn’t completely prepare Golden Knights rookie forward Cody Glass for the rigors of an NHL roadie.

Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Glass (9) takes the puck past Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. Flyers won 6-2. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Cody Glass experienced his share of long road trips while playing major-junior in the Western Hockey League. But several bus rides through the Pacific Northwest and Canada over the past few years didn’t completely prepare the Golden Knights rookie forward for the rigors of an NHL roadie.

Glass found that out the past few days.

“It’s a little bit different, especially just going through time changes and stuff like that,” Glass said prior to Tuesday’s 2-1 shootout win at Chicago. “But I feel like I’m doing a good job of getting my recovery, getting my rest. I think just with the games and everything, obviously it’s a very hard schedule that we have right now.”

The Knights were off Wednesday following a road trip that hit two time zones and featured three games in four days. That completed a stretch in which they played seven games in 11 days, including two back-to-backs.

Glass, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has produced two goals and four assists in 11 games. Entering Wednesday, he ranked tied for fourth in rookie scoring with Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes.

“We’re real happy with his progress. We like what he’s doing for us,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “Both ends of the rink he’s played good. He’s worked hard. He’s created some real good plays.”

Glass, a natural center, made a relatively smooth transition to right wing and will be tough to supplant from the third line, even when injured wing Alex Tuch returns.

Wing Valentin Zykov is serving a 20-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. His future with the club remains in doubt, and Brandon Pirri is visibly pressing and has one assist in eight games.

“I’m getting more comfortable as the games come on here, but, then again, (being sent to the minors is) kind of always in the back of your head,” Glass said. “You never really know. Just try to play hard every night and just trying to take advantage of every opportunity I get.”

Making moves

The Knights reassigned goaltender Oscar Dansk to the American Hockey League and recalled goaltender Garret Sparks.

Dansk allowed six goals on 37 shots in Monday’s 6-2 loss at Philadelphia. Sparks had 39 saves in the Chicago Wolves’ 3-2 win over Texas on Wednesday and owns a 2-2-1 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .936 save percentage.

Defenseman Nic Hague also was assigned to the AHL to play in the Wolves’ game and was recalled by the Knights afterward.

The 20-year-old rookie was a healthy scratch for all three games on the road trip that finished Tuesday.

VR experience opens

The Knights announced VGK VR, a virtual-reality experience located inside City National Arena, will open Thursday. The technology from international VR company Sense Arena allows participants of all skill levels to practice shooting, passing and overall hockey awareness.

“We’re excited for VGK VR to be the latest addition to City National Arena,” team president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “Sense Arena’s cutting-edge technology will provide hockey players of all skill levels with an innovative way to develop their skills, while giving fans a perspective like never before.”

VGK VR will run from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It also will be open Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) before beginning its regular operating hours.

Cost is $10 for two games, $20 for five games or $40 for 20-minute diagnostic testing, which includes an account that remembers participants’ skill level for future games.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.