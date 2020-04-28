Golden Knights roster review: Deryk Engelland

A look at defenseman Deryk Engelland’s 2019-20 season with the Golden Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) passes the puck against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) clears the puck under pressure from center Cody Eakin (21) during a team scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Review-Journal presents its “Roster Review” series, which will examine each Golden Knights player’s current production and future outlook in alphabetical order. Next up: Defenseman Deryk Engelland.

Background

Engelland has had a remarkable career.

One hundred ninety-three players were selected before him in the 2000 NHL draft. Only two are still playing.

The 38-year-old is one of the ultimate examples of perseverance in hockey. Name a league, he probably played in it. The former Las Vegas Wrangler didn’t even reach the NHL until 2009.

Since then, Engelland has played 671 NHL games, hoisted the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl and delivered a heart-stirring speech before the expansion Knights’ home opener.

It’s been an incredible and unexpected ride. But no one knows how much longer it will last.

Performance

Engelland entered this season coming off a year he admitted was “a little down,” by his standards.

He aimed to show it was just a blip and not the effects of Father Time. He signed a one-year, incentive-laden contract in July to prove it and accepted a reduced role as a third-pair, penalty-killing specialist.

Largely, it worked. Engelland was given the most PK time on the team and was helped by a schematic change in November. The Knights played more zone coverage in their defensive zone, which highlighted the veteran’s better attributes (shrewdness, toughness) and hid his weaker ones (skating).

From Nov. 27 to Jan. 15 — a span of 23 games — Engelland ranked fourth on the team in scoring chance percentage and third in high-danger scoring chance percentage. The Knights outscored opponents 20-11 at five-on-five when he was on the ice.

Coach Gerard Gallant’s Jan. 15 firing changed things. Coach Pete DeBoer brought in his own philosophies to help the team out of a losing stretch.

DeBoer wanted his defensemen to be more active joining the rush. He wanted breakouts to be made with speed. He wanted a deeper cast of penalty killers. The adjustments helped the Knights, but didn’t help Engelland much.

The first game after the All-Star break, Engelland was on the ice for two five-on-five goals against Carolina. Rookie Zach Whitecloud replaced him the next game.

Engelland played only once more before the NHL season paused because of the coronavirus.

Future

The Knights and Engelland are at a crossroads.

Engelland, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, has lost his job to a rookie. A rookie that signed a two-year extension in March.

Is there still a role for him? Or will he look to continue his career elsewhere whenever this season ends? If he does, there’s no telling what the free agent market will look like this offseason.

Regardless of what happens, Engelland’s status as a beloved player and community member should remain intact. Few did more to establish the Knights’ franchise on and off the ice.

His Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2018 and King Clancy Memorial Trophy (NHL humanitarian award) nomination in 2019 were richly deserved.

