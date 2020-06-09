Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore nominated for award

Shea Theodore in a few short months went from being diagnosed with testicular cancer to enjoying a career season, so he’s a natural fit for an award for perseverance.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skates around New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Shea Theodore in a few short months went from being diagnosed with testicular cancer to enjoying the best season of his career.

That made him an easy choice as the Golden Knights’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which goes to a player who displays perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Theodore was selected by the Pro Hockey Writers Association’s Las Vegas chapter.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed soon after the IIHF world championship in May. He underwent surgery to remove a 5-by-5-millimeter lump soon afterward.

Theodore needed six weeks to recover, but he was ready for opening night with no restrictions. He then proceeded to destroy opposing teams from the offensive blue line.

Theodore scored a career-high 46 points in 71 games while playing more than ever. He led the Knights in time on ice for the first time and was given even more responsibility under coach Pete DeBoer.

The performance didn’t come cheaply, either. Theodore is donating to early detection causes for every point he records this season, and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is matching his contribution dollar for dollar.

“He’s been a rock for us,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said in November. “Because it really struck me when I heard the news. That’s just not something you want to hear. For a guy to have to go through that and come out and be playing today, count your blessings.”

The list of 31 nominees will be whittled to three finalists at a later date. Neither of the Knights’ two previous nominees, Brad Hunt and Ryan Carpenter, made the cut.

Knights goaltender Robin Lehner won the trophy last year while with the New York Islanders. He gave an emotional speech describing his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

“I’m not ashamed to say I’m mentally ill,” Lehner said at Mandalay Bay. “But that doesn’t mean I’m mentally weak.”

The NHL Awards, originally set for June 18 in Las Vegas, were postponed in March and have not been rescheduled. Writers’ ballots are due Monday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.