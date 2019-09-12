Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore reveals cancer diagnosis

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore revealed he was diagnosed with testicular cancer three months ago.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skates around San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore revealed he was diagnosed with testicular cancer three months ago in an emotional article posted on The Players’ Tribune website on Thursday.

Theodore wrote that a failed drug test while playing for Team Canada at the world championships in May led to the discovery of the cancer. He underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Knights opened training camp Thursday morning with off-ice testing. Theodore did not indicate in his essay whether he will be ready for the start of training camp.

“After everything I’ve gone through this summer, I just can’t wait to be back doing what I love,” Theodore wrote. “I truly want to enjoy every single moment this season. Every practice, every game, every plane ride….. all of that could have been taken away from me. Honestly, it’s kind of a miracle that things worked out the way they did.”

Theodore announced he will donate to early detection causes for every point he records this season, and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will match dollar for dollar.

