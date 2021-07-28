Golden Knights sign Alec Martinez to 3-year extension

Defenseman Alec Martinez signed a three-year extension with a $5.25 million average annual value with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, two days after agreeing to terms.

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) eyes a puck to slap down with St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) moving in during the third period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alec Martinez is staying in Las Vegas.

The defenseman signed a three-year extension with a $5.25 million average annual value with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, two days after agreeing to terms. He also received a modified no-trade clause. The move keeps the 34-year-old off the market the day NHL free agency began.

Martinez became an integral part of the Knights’ blue line after being acquired for two second-round picks Feb. 19, 2020. The two-time Stanley Cup winner was a seamless fit playing on the left side with both of the team’s top defensemen, Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo.

Martinez led the NHL in blocked shots in the regular season with 168, 40 more than the next-closest player. He also led the league in the playoffs with 72 despite playing on a broken foot.

Martinez showed a renewed offensive spark with the Knights, too. His 32 points were the second-highest total of his career despite the shortened schedule.

Martinez’s contract gives him the second-highest cap hit among Knights’ defensemen, behind Pietrangelo.

